Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone's intriguing first look from 'Killers Of the Flower Moon' unveiled

Leonardo DiCaprio unveiled his and Lily Gladstone's first look from their much-awaited Martin Scorsese's period thriller drama titled 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. Taking it to his Instagram handle, Caprio dropped an intriguing picture which sees both of them sitting on a dining table. The 'Titanic' star is wearing a purple blazer, with a grey shirt and brown tie while Lily is seen dressed in traditional Osage clothing, wrapped in a Pendleton blanket accessorized with a black scarf.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Scorsese will direct the movie, based on a book by David Grann of the same name, featuring Caprio in the lead role. The film is a crime drama, set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts a string of brutal murders of Osage Nation Native Americans, which came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The Osage Nation, who were the richest people per capita in the world, were killed one by one after oil was discovered on their land.

As the death toll rose, the newly-created FBI took up the case and unravelled a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in American history. The film also stars Robert De Niro in a pivotal role. Caprio will portray a character named Burkhart and De Niro will play his uncle. Lily will reportedly play the role of Mollie Burkhart, an Osage woman who falls in love with Burkhart (Caprio).

In a statement, the 'Shutter Island' director said, "When I read David Grann's book, I immediately started seeing it - the people, the settings, the action - and I knew that I had to make it into a movie. I'm so excited to be working with Eric Roth and reuniting with Leo DiCaprio to bring this truly unsettling American story to the screen." The movie will be produced by Imperative Entertainment's Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Sikelia Productions' Emma Tillinger Koskoff and DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions. Eric Roth wrote the feature adaptation. (ANI)

