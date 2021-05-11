Salman Khan bursts bubble about parallels between his role in 'Radhe' and 'Wanted'

Left Menu

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-05-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 20:00 IST
Salman Khan in a still from 'Radhe' trailer (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Salman Khan in a recent conversation burst the bubble about the parallels between his role in the upcoming film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' and his 2009 much-loved action thriller 'Wanted'. In the 2009 action drama there was suspense around the 'Kick' star being a cop, and in 'Radhe', Salman essays a cop who pledges to clean the city. In a virtual interaction, Salman shared if the viewers will get to see something similar as they eagerly wait for the movie to be released on Eid.

Talking about the same, in an interview, he said, "In Wanted there was the suspense of me being a cop and Vinod Khanna being my father. Radhe is not Wanted. There's no suspense in Radhe. " Promising his fans of a full-time entertainer like all his movies, the 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' star said, "It's full on entertainment, good music, superb action, very good plot."

Spilling the beans about the plot of the movie, Salman said, "The plot underlines the commitment to a child where he says that he will finish the drug scenario and keep the city clean. He goes after the bad guys and the bad guys are really really menacing and good in the film." The 'London Dreams' actor shared the names of actors essaying the antagonists. He said, "Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati and a new guy- Sangay. He's from Bhutan."

Earlier on Monday, the makers of 'Radhe' dropped a new song from the movie, titled 'Zoom Zoom' - a romantic number, also featuring Disha Patani, the film's female lead. The song has groovy beats to it and displays the chemistry of Salman and Disha. The music has been composed by Sajid Wajid and the lyrics by Kunaal Verma. Ash King and Iulia Vantur have sung it and Caesar Gonsalves has choreographed the song.

'Zoom Zoom' is the fourth song from Radhe to see the light of day after 'Seeti Maar', 'Dil De Diya', and 'Radhe - Title Track'. Alongside Salman and Disha, 'Radhe' also stars Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators. (ANI)

