Left Menu

Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows

Despite the restrictions, musicians and dancers are happy to return to the stage. "No matter how much your flame is lit, there comes a time when it diminishes, and we feel that a little bit," said theater symphony orchestra musician Gilmar Ferreira.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:06 IST
Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows

Rio's municipal theater, shut down over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is launching virtual shows, and its musicians and dancers are practicing both their skills and social distancing as they rehearse. The artists' return to the theater is limited and only for rehearsals and recording of concerts.

Theater is one of the last sectors to come back in Brazil because of the challenges of social distancing for artists on stage, for crews backstage, and audiences in cramped seating in old buildings. With the musicians separated by plastic partitions and ballet dancers appropriately spaced, the company is lighting up the ornate theater after months of darkness. Despite the restrictions, musicians and dancers are happy to return to the stage.

"No matter how much your flame is lit, there comes a time when it diminishes, and we feel that a little bit," said theater symphony orchestra musician Gilmar Ferreira. "So this virtual concert that we are preparing ignited that flame again," he added. "Musicians and artists need it. The artist needs to be on the stage; we have that need."

Rio's theater inaugurated its concert season on May 7 with the symphony orchestra string ensemble performing works of George Frideric Handel, Peter Warlock, and Edward Elgar. "To step on the stage of the municipal theater is a feeling of freedom. We are few here, but for us, it is enough," said student ballet dancer Mariana Fialho.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's Guaido floats U.S. sanctions easing as deal incentive

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proposed on Tuesday a progressive lifting of U.S. sanctions as an incentive for President Nicolas Maduro to strike a deal with parties which oppose his government. Guaido, in a video on his Twitter a...

Iran has enriched uranium to up to 63% purity, IAEA says

Fluctuations at Irans Natanz plant pushed the purity to which it enriched uranium to 63, higher than the announced 60 that complicated talks to revive its nuclear deal with world powers, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday...

Over 1,600 oxygen concentrators received till date in Rajasthan: Health Minister

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the state government has received a total of 1,670 oxygen concentrators of 5 litres and 10 litres per minute capacity till Tuesday amid an urgent need of the life-saving gas for severely ill COVID...

US deeply concerned by escalating Israeli-Palestinian violence

The United States said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned by the escalation between Israel and those launching rockets from Gaza and called on all sides to exercise restraint.We call for restraint and for calm. Israel has the right to defen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021