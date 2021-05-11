Keep Eid celebrations low-key in view of COVID-19: Maha govt

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:23 IST
Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued guidelines, urging people to celebrate the festival in a simple manner and advised against taking out processions and congregating in view of COVID-19 and the curbs enforced in the state.

Ramzan, the holy month of Muslims, began on April 13.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month, will be celebrated either on May 13 or May 14 depending upon sighting of moon.

The government, in a statement, said Muslims should offer prayers or have 'iftar' (evening meals) inside their homes and not gather at mosques or public places given the spread of the respiratory disease.

Community members should not come together to offer namaz inside mosques or on open places, the government said.

It said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other local administrations have allotted time slots within which the people should make Eid-ul-Fitr related purchases.

People should not gather or come together to make purchases beyond the said time slots, the government said.

Since section 144 of the CrPC, banning assembly of five or more people at one spot, and night curfew have been imposed in the state to stem the COVID-19 spread, hawkers should not set up stalls along roads and people should not roam outside without any valid reason, the statement said.

It said no procession should be taken out and added religious, social, cultural and political programmes should not be organised.

The government said since the places of worship are closed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, Muslim religious leaders, social workers and politicians should spread awareness among the people about celebrating the festival in a simple manner.

It is very necessary to observe social distancing norms, wear face masks and use hand sanitisers on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr, the statement said.

