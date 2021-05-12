Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Billie Eilish gives intimate account of her life in new book; Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows and more

"The Me You Can’t See" series, co-created and produced by Harry and Winfrey, will feature stories from high-profile guests and others across the world about mental health and emotional well-being issues, Apple TV+, the streaming service which will air the programmes from May 21, said on Monday. Pop stars, key workers gather for BRIT Awards in London live music return Singers Dua Lipa and Arlo Parks will perform in front of 4,000 people at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, in the first major indoor music event with a live audience held in London in over a year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2021 02:35 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 02:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Billie Eilish gives intimate account of her life in new book; Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows and more
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama 'The Underground Railroad'

"Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins switches to the small screen for an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Underground Railroad", a project the Oscar winner says he feared from the start. The 41-year-old read a copy of Colson Whitehead's harrowing tale before its 2016 release, and was enamoured by its young protagonist, Black slave Cora, and her quest for freedom from a Georgia plantation.

Singer Billie Eilish gives intimate account of her life in new book

Pop star Billie Eilish is giving fans an intimate look at her journey to stardom in a new book and separate audiobook, "Billie Eilish: In Her Own Words." The book includes never-before-seen photos of Eilish from childhood, including one of her at the piano singing into a child's tape recorder.

'Hamilton,' 'Lion King,' 'Wicked' announce Broadway is back

Three of Broadway's biggest musicals - "Hamilton," "Wicked" and "The Lion King" - on Tuesday announced they would be back on stage in September, joining dozens of other shows that plan to reopen in New York after an 18-month pandemic-induced shutdown. Disney's stage show "Aladdin" and the Alanis Morissette penned musical "Jagged Little Pill" also announced dates for late September and October, while producers of a new musical about Michael Jackson said that "MJ" would open in early 2022.

Lady Gaga, Glenn Close join Prince Harry and Oprah for mental health TV series

Britain's Prince Harry and U.S. chat show queen Oprah Winfrey will premiere their television documentary series on mental health issues later this month, with singer Lady Gaga and actress Glenn Close among those contributing. "The Me You Can't See" series, co-created and produced by Harry and Winfrey, will feature stories from high-profile guests and others across the world about mental health and emotional well-being issues, Apple TV+, the streaming service which will air the programmes from May 21, said on Monday.

Pop stars, key workers gather for BRIT Awards in London live music return

Singers Dua Lipa and Arlo Parks will perform in front of 4,000 people at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, in the first major indoor music event with a live audience held in London in over a year. Britain's pop music honours, for which the audience will not have to wear masks or socially distance, are taking place at the 02 arena on the River Thames as the country emerges from COVID-19 lockdown.

Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows

Rio's municipal theater, shut down over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is launching virtual shows, and its musicians and dancers are practicing both their skills and social distancing as they rehearse. The artists' return to the theater is limited and only for rehearsals and recording of concerts.

How much did Marvel heroes help lift Disney+? Answer due Thursday

With Walt Disney Co theme park operations limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, investors watching the company report earnings on Thursday are expected to zero in on its fast growth into streaming TV. During the January to March quarter, the Disney+ streaming service was aided by box office heavyweight Marvel Studios. The producer of blockbuster superhero films released its first TV series, "WandaVision," in January followed by "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" in late March.

Italy's La Scala reopens to public after 7-month pandemic-led closure

Italy's La Scala opera house reopened its doors to a restricted audience on Monday, raising hopes of a gradual resumption of Milan's vivid cultural life after a nearly seven-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masked members of the orchestra, conducted by in-house music director Riccardo Chailly, and of the choir performed arias by Giuseppe Verdi, Richard Wagner and other renowned composers in an empty auditorium, with about 500 masked people watching the concert from the surrounding boxes.

Czech Republic's Karlovy Vary film festival plans August return

The Czech Republic's Karlovy Vary film festival, based in a spa town in the west of the country, plans to roll out the red carpet again in 2021, with organisers setting a later opening than usual on Tuesday. Launched in 1946 in what was then Czechoslovakia, the festival is now one of central and eastern Europe's leading cinema events. It took place online only in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBC drops 2022 Golden Globes; Tom Cruise returns trophies

U.S. television network NBC on Monday dropped its broadcast of the Golden Globes ceremony in 2022 after a Hollywood backlash over the ethics of the group that hands out the annual awards for film and television and its lack of diversity. Tom Cruise joined a revolt led by streaming platforms and studios, returning the three Golden Globe statuettes he won for his roles in "Jerry Maguire," "Magnolia" and "Born on the Fourth of July," Variety and Deadline Hollywood reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Georgia among first U.S. states to provide COVID-19 shots to kids under 16

When the state of Georgia made COVID-19 vaccinations available to children as young as 12 on Tuesday, Atlanta residents Jenny and Jeffrey Brower rushed to schedule an appointment for their twin 13-year-old girls. As Georgians, they were amo...

Brazil suspends use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women

Brazils health regulator Anvisa said on Tuesday that it had suspended the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women after learning that a woman had died from a stroke in an incident seen as possibly related to the immunizati...

US imposes sanctions on 7 individuals involved in financial operations with Hezbollah

The United States on Tuesday local time imposed sanctions on seven individuals involved in financial operations with the Hezbollah terror group in a move to continue impeding the groups ability to operate in the global financial system. In ...

Horse racing-Medina Spirit cleared to compete in Preakness Stakes

Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, the Bob Baffert-trained horse which failed a drug test after its May 1 triumph, is eligible to compete in Saturdays Preakness Stakes, the Maryland Jockey Club said on Tuesday. If the horses positive test...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021