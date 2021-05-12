Entertainment News Roundup: Singer Billie Eilish gives intimate account of her life in new book; Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama 'The Underground Railroad'

"Moonlight" director Barry Jenkins switches to the small screen for an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel "The Underground Railroad", a project the Oscar winner says he feared from the start. The 41-year-old read a copy of Colson Whitehead's harrowing tale before its 2016 release, and was enamoured by its young protagonist, Black slave Cora, and her quest for freedom from a Georgia plantation.

Singer Billie Eilish gives intimate account of her life in new book

Pop star Billie Eilish is giving fans an intimate look at her journey to stardom in a new book and separate audiobook, "Billie Eilish: In Her Own Words." The book includes never-before-seen photos of Eilish from childhood, including one of her at the piano singing into a child's tape recorder.

'Hamilton,' 'Lion King,' 'Wicked' announce Broadway is back

Three of Broadway's biggest musicals - "Hamilton," "Wicked" and "The Lion King" - on Tuesday announced they would be back on stage in September, joining dozens of other shows that plan to reopen in New York after an 18-month pandemic-induced shutdown. Disney's stage show "Aladdin" and the Alanis Morissette penned musical "Jagged Little Pill" also announced dates for late September and October, while producers of a new musical about Michael Jackson said that "MJ" would open in early 2022.

Lady Gaga, Glenn Close join Prince Harry and Oprah for mental health TV series

Britain's Prince Harry and U.S. chat show queen Oprah Winfrey will premiere their television documentary series on mental health issues later this month, with singer Lady Gaga and actress Glenn Close among those contributing. "The Me You Can't See" series, co-created and produced by Harry and Winfrey, will feature stories from high-profile guests and others across the world about mental health and emotional well-being issues, Apple TV+, the streaming service which will air the programmes from May 21, said on Monday.

Pop stars, key workers gather for BRIT Awards in London live music return

Singers Dua Lipa and Arlo Parks will perform in front of 4,000 people at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, in the first major indoor music event with a live audience held in London in over a year. Britain's pop music honours, for which the audience will not have to wear masks or socially distance, are taking place at the 02 arena on the River Thames as the country emerges from COVID-19 lockdown.

Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows

Rio's municipal theater, shut down over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is launching virtual shows, and its musicians and dancers are practicing both their skills and social distancing as they rehearse. The artists' return to the theater is limited and only for rehearsals and recording of concerts.

How much did Marvel heroes help lift Disney+? Answer due Thursday

With Walt Disney Co theme park operations limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, investors watching the company report earnings on Thursday are expected to zero in on its fast growth into streaming TV. During the January to March quarter, the Disney+ streaming service was aided by box office heavyweight Marvel Studios. The producer of blockbuster superhero films released its first TV series, "WandaVision," in January followed by "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" in late March.

Italy's La Scala reopens to public after 7-month pandemic-led closure

Italy's La Scala opera house reopened its doors to a restricted audience on Monday, raising hopes of a gradual resumption of Milan's vivid cultural life after a nearly seven-month shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Masked members of the orchestra, conducted by in-house music director Riccardo Chailly, and of the choir performed arias by Giuseppe Verdi, Richard Wagner and other renowned composers in an empty auditorium, with about 500 masked people watching the concert from the surrounding boxes.

Czech Republic's Karlovy Vary film festival plans August return

The Czech Republic's Karlovy Vary film festival, based in a spa town in the west of the country, plans to roll out the red carpet again in 2021, with organisers setting a later opening than usual on Tuesday. Launched in 1946 in what was then Czechoslovakia, the festival is now one of central and eastern Europe's leading cinema events. It took place online only in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NBC drops 2022 Golden Globes; Tom Cruise returns trophies

U.S. television network NBC on Monday dropped its broadcast of the Golden Globes ceremony in 2022 after a Hollywood backlash over the ethics of the group that hands out the annual awards for film and television and its lack of diversity. Tom Cruise joined a revolt led by streaming platforms and studios, returning the three Golden Globe statuettes he won for his roles in "Jerry Maguire," "Magnolia" and "Born on the Fourth of July," Variety and Deadline Hollywood reported.

