U.S. actor, director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 -Variety and Deadline Hollywood

U.S. actor, director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 -Variety and Deadline HollywoodReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-05-2021 03:25 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 03:25 IST
American actor, producer and director Norman Lloyd, whose career of more than 80 years included collaborations with legends such as Charlie Chaplin and Orson Welles, has died at the age of 106, Variety and Deadline Hollywood reported on Tuesday.
