Left Menu

Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out 2' adds Edward Norton

The sequel to Rian Johnsons Knives Out is going to be another star-studded affair as actor Edward Norton has boarded the cast.Netflix recently bought the rights to develop two follow-ups to the murder mystery movie for a whopping USD 450 million reportedly.Norton, known for movies such as Fight Club, The Italian Job, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Birdman, joins Dave Bautista and British star Daniel Craig, who will reprise his role of master detective Benoit Blanc.According to Deadline, the plot details for the second movie have been kept under wraps.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-05-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 11:03 IST
Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out 2' adds Edward Norton

The sequel to Rian Johnson's ''Knives Out'' is going to be another star-studded affair as actor Edward Norton has boarded the cast.

Netflix recently bought the rights to develop two follow-ups to the murder mystery movie for a whopping USD 450 million reportedly.

Norton, known for movies such as ''Fight Club'', ''The Italian Job'', ''The Grand Budapest Hotel'' and ''Birdman'', joins Dave Bautista and British star Daniel Craig, who will reprise his role of master detective Benoit Blanc.

According to Deadline, the plot details for the second movie have been kept under wraps. Johnson will return to direct and is also producing with Ram Bergman under their T-Street production banner.

''Knives Out'', which was released to critical acclaim in 2019, followed a family gathering gone horribly awry, after the family patriarch's death leads detective Benoit Blanc to investigate.

The whodunnit also featured Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

The film was produced by Media Rights Capital (MRC) and was distributed by Lionsgate. It earned USD 311.4 million on a USD 40 million budget, with Johnson garnering a nomination for an Oscar for best original screenplay.

Production on the new movie is set to begin this year in Greece.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India opened up prematurely, Dr Fauci tells US Senators on COVID-19 crisis

India made the incorrect assumption that it was finished with the COVID-19 pandemic and opened up prematurely that has left the country in such dire straits, Americas top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has told senators.India ha...

UP CM expresses gratitude to nurses on International Nurses Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday greeted the nursing community on International Nurses Day.In his message, Adityanath said the contribution of the nursing staff in health services is important.In the COVID-19 pandem...

Those manufacturing Covaxin have told us clearly they cannot give us more doses: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Those manufacturing Covaxin have told us clearly they cannot give us more doses Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia....

U.S. returns $460 mln in recovered 1MDB funds to Malaysia

Malaysia on Wednesday said the U.S. Department of Justice has returned 1.9 billion ringgit 460.22 million of funds recovered from assets related to sovereign fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB.Malaysian and U.S. investigators say at lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021