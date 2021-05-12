Left Menu

'Parasite' producer Neon boycotting Golden Globes until reforms by HFPA reflect

American film production and distribution company Neon has become the latest addition to the growing list of companies boycotting the Golden Globes.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 11:42 IST
'Parasite' producer Neon boycotting Golden Globes until reforms by HFPA reflect
Poster of film 'Parasite' (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American film production and distribution company Neon has become the latest addition to the growing list of companies boycotting the Golden Globes. The indie studio behind 'Parasite' and 'I, Tonya' minced no words about what it sees as The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's failures to enact meaningful reforms in the wake of a report that revealed that the group had no Black members, reported Variety.

The story also documented a history of ethical lapses by the organisation's roughly 90 members, which included accepting gifts and junket travel from studios, and its questionable payment of members to sit on committees. A spokesperson for Neon told Variety, "We will not participate in anything related to the HFPA until they reform the organization to reflect they are living in the 21st century."

In response, the HFPA approved a set of measures that it stated will increase the diversity of its organisation, such as admitting 20 new members in 2021, with a specific focus on recruiting Black members. The group also said it was placing restrictions on the gifts its voters can accept, and hiring a chief diversity equity and inclusion officer. Neon has joined a growing number of studios that have said that they won't participate in HFPA-sponsored press events. Amazon, WarnerMedia and Netflix are among the major companies that have said they will boycott the Globes.

They join a group of more than 100 high-profile publicity firms, including Rogers and Cowan/PMK, Narrative, ID-PR, The Lede, Viewpoint and 42 West, which have said that their clients will not participate in HFPA events until the organisation commits towards more meaningful changes. On Monday, announcing that it will not air the Globes in 2022, NBC said, "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India opened up prematurely, Dr Fauci tells US Senators on COVID-19 crisis

India made the incorrect assumption that it was finished with the COVID-19 pandemic and opened up prematurely that has left the country in such dire straits, Americas top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has told senators.India ha...

UP CM expresses gratitude to nurses on International Nurses Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday greeted the nursing community on International Nurses Day.In his message, Adityanath said the contribution of the nursing staff in health services is important.In the COVID-19 pandem...

Those manufacturing Covaxin have told us clearly they cannot give us more doses: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Those manufacturing Covaxin have told us clearly they cannot give us more doses Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia....

U.S. returns $460 mln in recovered 1MDB funds to Malaysia

Malaysia on Wednesday said the U.S. Department of Justice has returned 1.9 billion ringgit 460.22 million of funds recovered from assets related to sovereign fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB.Malaysian and U.S. investigators say at lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021