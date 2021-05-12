Kiefer Sutherland to headline spy series for Paramount Plus

Actor Kiefer Sutherland will feature as the main lead in an untitled spy series for streamer Paramount Plus.

The eight-episode show marks yet-another small-screen outing for Sutherland, who previously starred in hit shows such as ''24'' and ''Designated Survivor''.

The new series stars Sutherland as private espionage operative James Weir, reported Deadline.

He finds himself in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy in a world at odds with misinformation, behavioural manipulation, the surveillance state and the interests that control these extraordinary powers.

The show hails from John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, best known for directing ''Crazy, Stupid, Love'' and the pilot for ''This Is Us''.

It will be produced by CBS Studios.

Sutherland will also serve executive producer alongside Requa and Ficarra as well as Charlie Gogolak and Suzan Bymel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)