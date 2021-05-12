Left Menu

Mumbai, May 12 PTI Telugu star Allu Arjun on Wednesday said he has tested negative for novel coronavirus.The 38-year-old actor posted a note on Twitter for his fans and well-wishers, thanking them for their prayers and blessings.

Allu Arjun tests negative for COVID-19

Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Telugu star Allu Arjun on Wednesday said he has tested negative for novel coronavirus.

The 38-year-old actor posted a note on Twitter for his fans and well-wishers, thanking them for their prayers and blessings.

''Hello everyone! I have tested negative after 15 days of quarantine. I want to thank all my well wishers and fans for their wishes and prayers,'' Arjun wrote.

The actor, known for hits like ''Parugu'', ''Race Gurram'', ''Sarrainodu'' and ''Duvvada Jagannadham'', had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 28.

Arjun urged everyone to stay indoors and expressed hope that the lockdown will curb the spread of the virus.

''Hoping this lockdown will help us in reducing the cases. Be home and be safe. Thank you for all the love,'' he said.

The Telugu star also shared an adorable video in which he is seen meeting his son Allu Ayaan and daughter Allu Arha for the first time after he ended his isolation.

''Meeting family after testing negative and 15 days of quarantine. Missed the kids soo much,'' he captioned the video.

Work wise, Arjun has multi-lingual action thriller ''Pushpa'', set to release on August 13 in theatres. He is also set to team up with ''Bharat Ane Nenu'' fame director Siva Koratala.

