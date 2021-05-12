COVID-19: Muslim clerics urge people to celebrate Eid at home

Left Menu

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:35 IST
For the second consecutive year, there will be no congregrational prayers and get- togethers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Muslim clerics here urging the community members to celebrate the festival at home in a simple manner.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month, will be celebrated either on May 13 or May 14 depending on the sighting of the moon.

The Maharashtra government has already guidelines, urging people to celebrate the festival in a simple manner and advised against taking out processions and congregating in view the curbs enforced in the state.

''Amid distress, fear and worry,we have to celebrate the Eid at home this year,'' said Maulana Sohel, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Arshad Mandi Faction) Marathwada unit.

Coordinator of Jalna's 'Holy Quran Centre', Abdul Hafiz, said that one-to-one meetings and gatherings during this year's Eid are a distant dream considering the prevailing coronavirus situation.

He, however, said that people can make use of technology to connect with each other virtually.

