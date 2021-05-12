Ellen DeGeneres to end U.S. talk show after 19 years

Ellen DeGeneres will end her Emmy-winning daytime talk show after 19 years, the comedian told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday.

DeGeneres will discuss the decision on Thursday's show with guest Oprah Winfrey, the entertainment publication https://bit.ly/3y8hhwn said. "When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore," DeGeneres said in the interview.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" debuted in 2003 and has won more than 60 Emmy awards. Last year, three top producers exited the show and DeGeneres apologized after reports of a toxic work environment, promising "a new chapter."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)