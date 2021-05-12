Salman Khan to fans: Say no to piracy, watch 'Radhe' on right platform

Left Menu

Ahead of the release of ''Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'', superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday made an appeal to his fans to shun piracy and watch his much-awaited film on the right platform.

The action-drama was initially scheduled to arrive in cinema halls but due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the makers decided to release ''Radhe'' on DTH services, OTT platform and in select theatres on May 13 on the Eid festival.

''No piracy in Entertainment. .. #Radhe,'' Khan captioned a short video on social media.

It takes the hard work of several people to make one film and it hurts a lot when some take the route of piracy to watch the final product, said the 55-year-old actor in the clip.

''I want a commitment from all of you that you will enjoy films on the right platform. So this Eid we want a commitment from the audience - no piracy in entertainment,'' he added.

Directed by Prabhudheva, ''Radhe'' also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, and Gautam Gulati.

It is presented by Salman Khan Films in association with ZEE Studios. The movie is produced by Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Limited.

