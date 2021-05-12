Left Menu

Poland wants to buy Marie Curie's vacation house in France

PTI | Saint-Remy-Les-Chevreuse | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 22:02 IST
Poland wants to buy Marie Curie's vacation house in France

Poland's prime minister says he's given instructions for the government to buy a house in France where the Nobel-winning scientist couple Marie Sklodowska-Curie and Pierre Curie spent holidays and weekends from 1904-1906.

Premier Mateusz Morawiecki said on Twitter this week that the house, on the southwest outskirts of Paris, is “part of Poland's history.” The 120 sq. meters (1,300 sq. feet) stone-and-brick building in Saint-Remy-les-Chevreuse carries a price tag of 790,000 euros ($950,000).

It's in disrepair but some of its peeling wall-paper, its fireplaces and the floor tiles date back to the Curie times, according to local real estate agency Stephane Plaza.

It said that Polish-born Marie Curie may have painted some ceiling designs herself, but there is no proof of that.

“This property was built in 1890 and was Pierre and Marie Curie's holiday destination between 1904 and 1906,'' where they came with their daughters Irene and Eve, said Daniel Cazou-Mingot, head of the real estate agency.

“They (came) here during weekends, Easter holidays, summer holidays,” Cazou-Mingot told The Associated Press during a visit to the property Wednesday. ''There's been no experiments done (on) this property.” One day in April 1906, Pierre headed back to Paris for an academic meeting and was hit and killed by a horse-drawn cart.

“After this accident, Marie Curie came back from time to time with her daughters and then she stopped coming,” and the house — with its 900-sq. meter (9,700-sq. foot) garden, 19th century dovecote and water pump — was sold, Cazou-Mingot said.

Renovation costs are estimated at some 200,000 euros ($240,000).

Cazou-Mingot believes it will take “love at first sight and respect for the history of the property” for someone to want to invest in it.

Some critics in Poland commented on social media that taxpayers' money would be wasted on a house where Marie Curie did not spend long.

But the right-wing government has made it a priority to secure and care for places and objects significant for Poland's history.

Born in 1867 in Warsaw as Maria Sklodowska, the scholar moved to Paris in 1891 and was one of the first women to study science at the Sorbonne. She pursued a scientific career with her French husband. After Pierre's death that vacated the Sorbonne's physics chair, she was offered the job and became the first female professor at the renowned university.

In 1903, Marie and Pierre Curie and French scientist Henri Becquerel jointly won the Nobel Prize in Physics for their studies on radioactivity.

Marie Curie also won the 1911 Nobel in Chemistry for discovering radium and polonium. The latter she named after Poland.

She died in 1943 in Passy, France, from radiation sickness. Marie and Pierre Curie are buried at the Paris Pantheon, among other distinguished French citizens.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uganda army to join Congo in offensive against Islamist rebels -Kinshasa gov't

The Ugandan and Congo armies are setting up an operations centre in the east of Democratic Republic of Congo for a joint offensive against Islamist rebels who have killed hundreds of people in the last year, Congos government said. On Sunda...

UK PM Johnson apologises 'unreservedly' for 1971 Belfast killings

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday apologised unreservedly on behalf of the British government for the deaths of 10 innocent people killed in a 1971 incident in Belfast during a British Army operation.A judge-led inquiry on Tuesday f...

Immediate de-escalation need of the hour, says India on Israel-Gaza violence

Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Palestinian militants, India has condemned all acts of violence, especially rocket attacks from Gaza, and underlined that immediate de-escalation is the need of the hour. Indias Permanent Represen...

SC Commission head Sampla on two-day Bengal visit after complaints of atrocities

Taking a serious note of complaints of atrocities on Dalits in West Bengal, National Commission for Schedule Castes chairman Vijay Sampla will visit the state for two days starting Thursday.He will be visiting the complainants and victims i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021