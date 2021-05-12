Left Menu

Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Go-Go's selected for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Others in Cleveland-based Rock Hall's Class of 2021 include the band Foo Fighters, singer-songwriter Carole King and rocker Todd Rundgren. Turner will be inducted for her solo work. She was previously inducted as a songwriter with Gerry Coffin. Honorees were selected based on ballots sent by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to more than 1,200 artists, historians and members of the music industry.

Singer Tina Turner, rapper Jay-Z and 1980s female pop group The Go-Go's were among the newest performers selected for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the organization announced on Wednesday. Others in Cleveland-based Rock Hall's Class of 2021 include the band Foo Fighters, singer-songwriter Carole King and rocker Todd Rundgren.

Turner will be inducted for her solo work. She previously had been honored for duo Ike and Tina Turner. Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters was inducted earlier as part of Nirvana. King also is a two-time honoree, this time as a performer. She was previously inducted as a songwriter with Gerry Coffin.

Honorees were selected based on ballots sent by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to more than 1,200 artists, historians and members of the music industry. Members of the public also provided votes that counted as a single ballot. The honorees are scheduled to be inducted at an Oct. 30 ceremony in Cleveland.

