Left Menu

Ellen DeGeneres to end TV show, says she needs 'break from talking'

Ellen DeGeneres, one of America's best-known talk show hosts, said on Wednesday she will end her daytime show in 2022, saying that after 19 years it was time to do something different.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 06:41 IST
Ellen DeGeneres to end TV show, says she needs 'break from talking'

Ellen DeGeneres, one of America's best-known talk show hosts, said on Wednesday she will end her daytime show in 2022, saying that after 19 years it was time to do something different. DeGeneres, 63, told her virtual audience that the show had been "the greatest experience of my life" and thanked her fans for watching. But she said she needed "to take a break from talking."

"My instinct told me it's time. As a comedian, I've always understood the importance of timing," she said. "Recently, I had a dream that a bird, a beautiful bird with bright red feathers, came to my window and whispered, 'You can still do stuff on Netflix.' And that was the sign I was looking for," she quipped.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show," produced by AT&T Inc's Warner Bros and syndicated to TV stations, has won more than 60 Emmy awards. But audiences have fallen in the past six months following an internal inquiry into media reports of a toxic work environment behind the scenes. Three top producers exited the production in 2020, and DeGeneres apologized, promising "a new chapter."

She told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that public attacks during that time "destroyed me" but did not influence her decision to end the show. That choice, she said, was made when she extended her contract for three years in 2019. DeGeneres started her career in stand-up comedy in her New Orleans hometown before moving to television, starring in the comedy "Ellen" in the mid-1990s.

In 1997, both she and her TV character came out as a lesbian long before gay people were accepted in mainstream America. "Ellen" was canceled a year later, but DeGeneres returned to television in 2003 with her daytime show. An advocate for animals, gay rights and anti-bullying campaigns, DeGeneres became known for promoting kindness and compassion on her light-hearted show.

DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter that her future plans are uncertain. She said she is open to movie roles and wants to be more involved in environmental conservation efforts. In addition to her talk show, the comedian voiced the forgetful Pacific blue tang fish in the animated movies “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory,” and twice hosted the annual Oscars ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple says 'Chaos Monkeys' author hired in ads business has left company

Apple Inc on Wednesday said Antonio Garca Martnez, a former Facebook Inc product manager who joined Apple recently to work in its advertising business, is no longer with the company.Garca Martnez, who came to Silicon Valley after a stint on...

Rajasthan to float global tender to buy 1 cr COVID vaccine doses

The Rajasthan state cabinet on Wednesday gave the nod to float a global tender to purchase 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines. The state government has also issued orders to establish 105 oxygen plants in 62 places.During the Cabinet meetin...

Uttarakhand: No deaths reported in Kainchi Dham cloud burst

No lives were lost in the cloud burst incident that took place in the Kainchi Dham area of Uttarakhands Tehri district, Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar informed. The incident was reported around 5 pm on Wednesday.Around 12 to 13 shops have been...

Biden plans remarks on Colonial Pipeline Thursday

President Joe Biden plans to talk about the Colonial Pipeline shutdown in remarks on Thursday, according to his schedule for the day released late on Wednesday. Bidens goal is to reassure Americans after a ransomware attack forced the pipel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021