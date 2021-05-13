Left Menu

PrayForEveryone: Prayer by Cycle Pure Agarbathi goes viral

Amitabh Bachchan, Sourav Ganguly, and Ramesh Aravind join hands to spread this universal prayer Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Cycle Pure Agarbathis initiative to PrayForEveryone, a short video with a universal prayer has gone viral on social media platforms.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 10:21 IST
PrayForEveryone: Prayer by Cycle Pure Agarbathi goes viral

Amitabh Bachchan, Sourav Ganguly, and Ramesh Aravind join hands to spread this universal prayer Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Cycle Pure Agarbathi’s initiative to #PrayForEveryone, a short video with a universal prayer has gone viral on social media platforms. With this video, the brand is urging people to join hands together in this global pandemic and pray for the wellbeing of all beings. Amitabh Bachchan, Saurav Ganguly, Ramesh Aravind along with various other notable celebrities from cinema and sports have come forward and extended their support to Cycle’s this initiative. While COVID has created havoc around the world and panic is the prevailing sentiment, people are seeking solace and hope in prayers. This short video is doing rounds for its #PrayForEveryone appeal. The video has received over 7 million views on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube collectively in a week’s time. The video has also been shared by over xx people on various social media platforms including WhatsApp. Speaking about this initiative, Mr. Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, says, “Our intention was to spread hope and positivity, with a simple, universal prayer. At Cycle, we believe in the healing power of collective prayer and its ability to provide well-being. For this, we chose the timeless prayer ‘SarveBhavantuSukinah’ meaning, ‘May all beings be happy’. The fact that the film has gone viral is proof that today everyone is praying for everyone. Everyone has a reason to pray. We pray this pandemic passes soon.” A sure indicator of the universal appeal of the video is that many people from different walks of life have come together and extended their support to the video by sharing it rapidly. While Cycle Pure Agarbathi has been actively working at the on-ground level to help COVID patients and aid the medical requirements, the video is to reinstate the hope and spread positivity among the people of India during these difficult times. The link to view the video - youtu.be/pyAtIxP5GUA About NRRS The Mysuru-based NR Group was founded by Shri N. Ranga Rao in 1948. A true visionary and philanthropist, Shri. Ranga Rao created the ubiquitous Cycle Pure Agarbathi which has today become the largest selling incense brand in the world. From a home-grown enterprise, NR Group has evolved into a successfully run business conglomerate with an established presence in India and abroad. The Group has diversified into various business categories like functional air care products (Lia brand of room fresheners and car-fresheners), wellness home fragrance products (IRIS) under Ripple Fragrances, floral extracts (NESSO) and Rangsons Technologies. Today it is truly an Agarbathi to Aerospace conglomerate as it is also involved in making parts for defense helicopters. The organization has largely committed towards social responsibilities and fulfills them, through its charity arm ‘NR Foundation’. NR Group today is managed by the third generation of the Ranga family. For more information on NR Group, please visit www.nrgroup.co.in. Image: Cycle Pure Agarbathi - Pray for everyone Video: Let us #PrayForEveryone PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

50 employees Bharat Biotech test COVID-19 positive; Joint MD's tweet draws bouquets and brickbats

Hyderabad, May 13 PTI Bharat Biotechs Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ellas tweet saying 50 of their employees tested positive for COVID received bouquets and brickbats from netizens with some saying Covaxin was saving lives while a few qu...

Maha: Dharashiv Sugar Factory starts oxygen production

The Dharashiv Sugar Factory has started producing medical oxygen at its plant here in Maharashtra in view of the high demand for life-saving gas for COVID-19 patients, a senior official from the unit said.After making certain changes in the...

Infra major KEC wins new orders of Rs 1,514 crore

Infrastructure major KEC International has secured new orders of Rs 1,514 crore across various businesses. The power transmission and distribution business got projects worth Rs 326 crore in India and the Americas.The civil construction bus...

U.S. intelligence chief visits DMZ on North Korean border - Yonhap

The U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines visited the Demilitarised Zone DMZ along the border with North Korea as part of a visit to South Korea on Thursday, the Yonhap news agency reported.Haines visit comes a week ahead of S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021