New Royal Mail stamps feature different looks of Prince Philip

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 10:31 IST
Britain's Royal Mail invited orders on Thursday for four new stamps in memory of Prince Philip, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died last month. The stamps, which will be available from June 24, feature https://shop.royalmail.com/special-stamp-issues/duke-of-edinburgh/in-memoriam-hrh-the-duke-of-edinburgh-miniature-sheet black and white photographs of the royal, officially known as the Duke of Edinburgh, over the years.

The images show Philip at different ages wearing a suit, sporting a bowler hat, and dressed in naval uniform. Philip, who died on April 9 aged 99, was married to Queen Elizabeth for more than seven decades and stood beside her throughout her 69-year reign.

A miniature sheet of the stamps has been priced at 5.76 pounds ($8.10). ($1=0.7112 pounds)

