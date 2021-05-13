'Knives Out' sequel adds Janelle Monae

Left Menu

13-05-2021
The cast of Rian Johnson's ''Knives Out'' sequel continues to grow.

Hollywood star Janelle Monae, known for movies such as ''Moonlight'', ''Hidden Figures'' and ''Antebellum'', is the latest addition to the film, joining fellow newcomers Dave Bautista and Edward Norton, reported Variety.

British star Daniel Craig, who essayed the role of master sleuth Benoit Blanc in the smash-hit whodunnit, will reprise the part in the sequel.

Netflix recently bought the rights to develop two follow-ups to ''Knives Out'' for a whopping USD 450 million reportedly.

The plot details for the second movie have been kept under wraps. Johnson will return to direct and is also producing with Ram Bergman under their T-Street production banner.

''Knives Out'', which was released to critical acclaim in 2019, followed a family gathering gone horribly awry, after the family patriarch's death leads detective Benoit Blanc to investigate.

The whodunnit also featured Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

The film was produced by Media Rights Capital (MRC) and was distributed by Lionsgate. It earned USD 311.4 million on a USD 40 million budget, with Johnson garnering a nomination for an Oscar for best original screenplay.

Production on the new movie is set to begin this year in Greece.

