Kiernan Shipka, Ike Barinholtz & others join HBO's 'The White House Plumbers'

HBO has roped in seven actors to round out the cast for its upcoming Watergate series ''The White House Plumbers''.

Actors Kiernan Shipka, Ike Barinholtz, Yul Vazquez, David Krumholtz, Rich Sommer, Kim Coates and Liam James have been cast in supporting parts in the show, reported Variety.

They join already-announced members -- Domnhall Gleeson, Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux and Lena Headey in the limited series, which comes from ''Veep'' executive producers Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel, and Frank Rich.

''The White House Plumbers'' tells the true story of E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson ) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), Richard Nixon’s own Watergate schemers, who unintentionally crumbled the presidency they were so desperately trying to preserve.

The show, which is a co-production between HBO and wiip, is based on public records and Egil and Matthew Krogh’s book ''Integrity''.

It is created and written by Gregory and Huyck. Mandel serves as the director.

Harrelson and Theroux will also executive produce alongside Fleischer and Bernad for The District.

