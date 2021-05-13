Left Menu

Kiernan Shipka, Ike Barinholtz & others join HBO's 'The White House Plumbers'

Mandel serves as the director.Harrelson and Theroux will also executive produce alongside Fleischer and Bernad for The District.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-05-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 12:16 IST
Kiernan Shipka, Ike Barinholtz & others join HBO's 'The White House Plumbers'

HBO has roped in seven actors to round out the cast for its upcoming Watergate series ''The White House Plumbers''.

Actors Kiernan Shipka, Ike Barinholtz, Yul Vazquez, David Krumholtz, Rich Sommer, Kim Coates and Liam James have been cast in supporting parts in the show, reported Variety.

They join already-announced members -- Domnhall Gleeson, Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux and Lena Headey in the limited series, which comes from ''Veep'' executive producers Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel, and Frank Rich.

''The White House Plumbers'' tells the true story of E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson ) and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), Richard Nixon’s own Watergate schemers, who unintentionally crumbled the presidency they were so desperately trying to preserve.

The show, which is a co-production between HBO and wiip, is based on public records and Egil and Matthew Krogh’s book ''Integrity''.

It is created and written by Gregory and Huyck. Mandel serves as the director.

Harrelson and Theroux will also executive produce alongside Fleischer and Bernad for The District.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thermo Fisher Scientific commits $10 million to support India’s fight against COVID-19

Mumbai, India May 13 2021 -Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, has pledged 10 million as its contribution to Indias fight against COVID-19. As COVID-19 cases continue to escalate, this support aims to offer cash ...

Madhya Pradesh govt announces free education for kids orphaned due to COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced that children who lost their parents or guardians to COVID will be provided free education and Rs 5,000 monthly pension. We cannot leave such families, we are the gov...

Lockdown-like restrictions extended in Maharashtra till June 1

The Maharashtra government on Thursday extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 1 to break the chain of COVID-19.Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in an order said the curbs will remain in force till 7 am on June 1.As per ...

Confidential Assignment 2 updates, synopsis & what we know more

Filming for Confidential Assignment 2 International began on February 18, 2021 under the distributor CJ Entertainment. This is the sequel to the action thriller box office hit movie Confidential Assignment that was released back in 2017 and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021