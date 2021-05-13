Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto join voice cast of 'The Proud Family' revival

Actors Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and EJ Johnson have been cast in new roles Disney's revival of animated series ''The Proud Family''. Titled ''The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'', the new series is currently in production and will premiere on the streaming service Disney Plus.

Bruce W Smith and Ralph Farquhar, who worked on the original Disney Channel series, are returning for the revival, reported Deadline.

The newly-added trio will join original voice cast members Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, Cedric the Entertainer, Carlos Mencia, Maria Canals-Barrera, Tara Strong, Alvaro Gutierrez, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye and Alisa Reyes.

''The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'' will pick up the story of its central character Penny Proud (Pratt) and also include her madcap family: parents Oscar (Davidson) and Trudy (Parker), twin siblings BeBe and CeCe (Strong), and her grandmother Suga Mama (Payton). Penny’s loyal crew Dijonay Jones (White), LaCienega Boulevardez (Reyes) and Zoey Howzer (Frye) will also return for the series.

Porter and Quinto will essay the roles of Randall and Barry-Leibowitz-Jenkins, respectively. They are the mixed-race adoptive parents to 14-year-old- activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by Keke Palmer.

Johnson will voice feature as Michael Collins, Penny’s best guy friend who is a non-conforming trendsetter, serving up fierce looks at school and on the basketball court.

''The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'' is executive produced by Smith and Farquhar with Jan Hirota as producer.

