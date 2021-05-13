Left Menu

Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto join voice cast of 'The Proud Family' revival

They are the mixed-race adoptive parents to 14-year-old- activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by Keke Palmer.Johnson will voice feature as Michael Collins, Pennys best guy friend who is a non-conforming trendsetter, serving up fierce looks at school and on the basketball court.The Proud Family Louder and Prouder is executive produced by Smith and Farquhar with Jan Hirota as producer.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-05-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 13:14 IST
Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto join voice cast of 'The Proud Family' revival

Actors Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and EJ Johnson have been cast in new roles Disney's revival of animated series ''The Proud Family''. Titled ''The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'', the new series is currently in production and will premiere on the streaming service Disney Plus.

Bruce W Smith and Ralph Farquhar, who worked on the original Disney Channel series, are returning for the revival, reported Deadline.

The newly-added trio will join original voice cast members Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, JoMarie Payton, Cedric the Entertainer, Carlos Mencia, Maria Canals-Barrera, Tara Strong, Alvaro Gutierrez, Karen Malina White, Soleil Moon Frye and Alisa Reyes.

''The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'' will pick up the story of its central character Penny Proud (Pratt) and also include her madcap family: parents Oscar (Davidson) and Trudy (Parker), twin siblings BeBe and CeCe (Strong), and her grandmother Suga Mama (Payton). Penny’s loyal crew Dijonay Jones (White), LaCienega Boulevardez (Reyes) and Zoey Howzer (Frye) will also return for the series.

Porter and Quinto will essay the roles of Randall and Barry-Leibowitz-Jenkins, respectively. They are the mixed-race adoptive parents to 14-year-old- activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, voiced by Keke Palmer.

Johnson will voice feature as Michael Collins, Penny’s best guy friend who is a non-conforming trendsetter, serving up fierce looks at school and on the basketball court.

''The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder'' is executive produced by Smith and Farquhar with Jan Hirota as producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports record COVID-19 infections after prison clusters

Thailand announced a daily record in new coronavirus cases on Thursday after clusters in two jails saw nearly 3,000 inmates infected, among them a leader of anti-government protests held while awaiting trial for insulting the king.Authoriti...

Singapore reports most COVID-19 cases in 8 months amid airport cluster

Singapores health ministry on Thursday reported 24 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the highest daily number since mid-September, with 17 of the fresh cases linked to a cluster at Changi Airport. Authorities had started testing all worke...

WBBL: Shafali has signed contract with Sydney Sixers, says father Sanjeev

Teen sensation Shafali Verma is set to have a rollicking year ahead as the star batter who is set to make her debut in the inaugural edition of The Hundred will also be a part of the Womens Big Bash League WBBL. According to a report in ESP...

Virus, Mideast turmoil stifle Eid al-Fitr celebrations

Muslims celebrated Eid al-Fitr in a subdued mood for a second year Thursday as the COVID-19 pandemic again forced mosque closings and family separations on the holiday marking the end of Ramadan.In the embattled Gaza Strip, the call to pray...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021