Book profiles 40 stories to uplift mind, transform heart

It is easier to learn the lesson of being grateful in the context of a story rather than from being told to simply be grateful, he contends.There is no doubt that ancient Vedic heavyweight literatures such as the Mahabharata and the Ramayana are so popular because they teach universal truths through stories unparalleled in their excitement, engagement and depth, he adds.Das says his book is for those searching to build resilience in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy or significant sources of stress, such as family and relationship problems, serious health problems or workplace and financial stresses.

Mindfulness coach Gauranga Das pens 40 tales to uplift the mind and transform the heart and uses the Bhagavad Gita and other Vedic literatures to bring out the lessons of these stories.

In ''The Art of Resilience: 40 Stories to Uplift the Mind and Transform the Heart'', the first volume of three-part ''Yoga Stories'', Das aims to take readers on a journey to explore the inner self, beyond the hills of expectation, through the valleys of disapprovals and beneath the layers of self-deception.

The book, published by Penguin Random House India, takes the same principle of ''telling enamouring cultural stories and bringing to light universal truths'' that are found within Vedic texts.

''I have primarily used 'Bhagavad Gita As It Is' and other Vedic literatures to bring out the lessons of these stories.

''The main topics include, understanding the spiritual nature of the human condition ('atma'), the components of the world around us ('prakriti'), the influence time has on our life ('kala'), how our actions in the past created our present and how our present actions can affect our future ('karma') and the influence of the supreme control over everything and everyone ('isvara'),'' the author says.

According to him, it is easier to absorb the truths of literatures like the ''Bhagavad Gita As It Is'' when it is supplemented by stories.

''Stories give a context and application to truth. Stories help us imagine ourselves in the characters' roles and apply the lesson that they are learning in our own lives. It is easier to learn the lesson of 'being grateful' in the context of a story rather than from being told to simply 'be grateful','' he contends.

''There is no doubt that ancient Vedic heavyweight literatures such as the Mahabharata and the Ramayana are so popular because they teach universal truths through stories unparalleled in their excitement, engagement and depth,'' he adds.

Das says his book is for those ''searching to build resilience in the face of adversity, trauma, tragedy or significant sources of stress, such as family and relationship problems, serious health problems or workplace and financial stresses''.

