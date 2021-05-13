Left Menu

Tiffany Haddish poised to take over Ellen DeGeneres' daytime crown

After American comedian Ellen DeGeneres announced that her daytime talk show 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' is ending after 19 seasons, Page Six reported that comedian-singer Tiffany Haddish may take over Ellen's TV crown.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 15:36 IST
Tiffany Haddish poised to take over Ellen DeGeneres' daytime crown
Tiffany Haddish, Ellen DeGeneres (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After American comedian Ellen DeGeneres announced that her daytime talk show 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' is ending after 19 seasons, Page Six reported that comedian-singer Tiffany Haddish may take over Ellen's TV crown. According to Page Six, the 40-year-old 'Girls Trip' star has frequently filled in for the 63-year-old comedian. In the wake of her ending the daytime talk show, a senior NBCUniversal source told the outlet, "Tiffany is a favourite, she has humour and empathy in spades. She's top of the list to get a daytime show - she's a fresh voice."

Over last October and this April, Haddish filled in for DeGeneres, who announced Wednesday she is quitting her show after 19 seasons. As Page Six revealed in February, DeGeneres owns the rights to her show, which is syndicated and produced by Warner Bros. Given the fact, it is impossible to replace her without launching a fresh format with a new host.

Apart from her guest-hosting duties, Haddish has been flexing her hosting muscles on CBS's 'Kids Say The Darndest Things.' She's also currently appearing opposite Billy Crystal in a new movie, 'Here Today.'

Meanwhile, DeGeneres has recorded an interview with 'Today' anchor Savannah Guthrie, who flew to Los Angeles to chat with her on Wednesday. Guthrie was due to break the news of DeGeneres' exit, alongside The Hollywood Reporter, on Thursday morning, we're told - but the news was leaked beforehand.

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson - whose show airs in most markets after DeGeneres - is a favourite to grab her 3 pm time slot. Talking about popular talk shows, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' which debuted in September of 2019, became the most-watched new daytime talk show in seven years.

Per Page Six, Clarkson was wooed by NBC execs, including 'The Voice' executive producer Audrey Morrisey who spotted her as a great TV talent, and former NBC executives Paul Telegdy and Meredith Ahr, who thought she would be great at daytime TV. 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' has won three Daytime Emmys last year, including one for Clarkson as the best entertainment talk show host.

Per Page Six, in January, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' hit a season-high and matched DeGeneres' numbers for the first time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown extended in Bihar till May 25

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced the extension of the lockdown in the state till May 25.Kumar made the announcement after chairing a high- level meeting, convened to take a decision on the lockdown, which was in place...

Jio tops in 4G download speed, Vodafone in upload in April: Trai

Reliance Jio topped the 4G speed chart with a data download rate of 20.1 megabits per second, while Vodafone was ahead of others in upload speed at 6.7 Mbps in April, according to the latest data from telecom regulator Trai.Jio has almost t...

COVID-19: UP reports 281 new fatalities, 17,775 more case

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday recorded 17,775 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed the infection count to 15,80,980, while 281 new fatalities took the death toll to 16,646 in the state, officials said.The number of active cases in the state has com...

Discussed with Harsh Vardhan that vaccine formula can be shared with other firms to ramp up production: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Discussed with Harsh Vardhan that vaccine formula can be shared with other firms to ramp up production Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021