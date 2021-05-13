Left Menu

UK’s Royal Mail to issue special stamps in memory of Prince Philip

The UK’s Royal Mail will issue a set of special stamps in memory of Prince Philip – the Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away aged 99 last month.

A sheet of four black and white stamps, which are now available to pre-order, show Britain’s longest serving escort to a British monarch in different stages of his life.

The first design features a portrait of the duke as a young man, taken by photographer Baron. The second depicts Prince Philip at the passing out parade of his son, Prince Andrew, at Dartmouth Naval College in Devon. Another stamp shows the duke at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The final and most recent image is a portrait snapped by photographer Terry O'Neill.

''Throughout adulthood, the Duke of Edinburgh dedicated himself to the service of this country, the Commonwealth and to the many causes he was involved with,” said Simon Thompson, chief executive of Royal Mail.

''For more than seven decades he was at the centre of our national life. His passing is a key moment in our history which we mark with this set of commemorative stamps,'' he said.

The stamps, officially on sale from June 24, will be presented in a miniature sheet priced at around GBP 6 along with a set of collectible packs.

Prince Philip died on April 9 at Windsor Castle and was laid to rest in a COVID-secure scaled down ceremonial funeral ceremony at St George’s Chapel within the castle premises on April 17.

A new royal yacht, estimated to cost around GBP 200 million and named after him, is also expected to be commissioned in his memory in the coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

