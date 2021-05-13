Rajinikanth gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Actor Rajinikanth was on Thursday administered the second dose of Covishield vaccine at a hospital here, his publicist said.

The top star, who arrived here on Wednesday from Hyderabad after taking part in the shoot for the under-production Tamil film, 'Annaatthe,' received the jab at a hospital, Riaz K Ahmed said.

Soundarya Rajinikanth, the actor's daughter, tweeted, ''Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine, Let us fight and win this war against Coronavirus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan#MaskOn#StayHomeStaySafe.'' Sun Pictures, the producers of 'Annaatthe' (Elder Brother), a Siva directorial, had said that the movie would be released on November 4 (Diwali) this year.

Rajinikanth had left for Hyderabad on April 7 to participate in the 'Annaatthe' shoot.

The shoot for the movie was deferred December last after some crew members tested positive for coronavirus.

