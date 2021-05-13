Left Menu

Rajinikanth gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:49 IST
Rajinikanth gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Actor Rajinikanth was on Thursday administered the second dose of Covishield vaccine at a hospital here, his publicist said.

The top star, who arrived here on Wednesday from Hyderabad after taking part in the shoot for the under-production Tamil film, 'Annaatthe,' received the jab at a hospital, Riaz K Ahmed said.

Soundarya Rajinikanth, the actor's daughter, tweeted, ''Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine, Let us fight and win this war against Coronavirus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan#MaskOn#StayHomeStaySafe.'' Sun Pictures, the producers of 'Annaatthe' (Elder Brother), a Siva directorial, had said that the movie would be released on November 4 (Diwali) this year.

Rajinikanth had left for Hyderabad on April 7 to participate in the 'Annaatthe' shoot.

The shoot for the movie was deferred December last after some crew members tested positive for coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. fuel supply crunch should ease in a couple of days -Granholm

Fuel supply constraints in some states along the U.S. East Coast should ease as soon as Thursday, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told MSNBC in an interview after Colonial Pipeline said it had restarted its pipeline on Wednesday.Gra...

Pope meets Argentine president months after abortion law

Pope Francis met Thursday with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, months after Argentina legalised abortion despite a personal appeal from the pontiff and opposition from the Catholic Church.In a break with usual practice, the Vatican c...

Yet another EU threat, says UK PM's spokesman over French financial services move

A French move to delay a European Union financial services deal with Britain over fishing access is another example of the bloc issuing threats at any sign of difficulty, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.Were ta...

Officials: Egypt delegation in Tel Aviv for cease-fire talks

An Egyptian delegation is in Tel Aviv for talks with Israeli officials as part of efforts to negotiate a cease-fire in the escalating conflict with Gaza, Egyptian intelligence officials said Thursday.The two officials spoke on condition of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021