Left Menu

Fear replaces holiday joy in Gaza as fight with Israel escalates

This year we will not go anywhere," said 20-year-old Basma al-Farra in Khan Younis, a camp set up for refugees from what is now Israel. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a time for celebration with family and friends across the Muslim world after the strictures of daily fasting during the holy month.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 16:58 IST
Fear replaces holiday joy in Gaza as fight with Israel escalates

Streets across the Gaza enclave during Eid al-Fitr would normally fill up with smartly dressed Palestinians sharing sweets and greetings to mark the start of the Muslim holiday.

"This Eid is different. This Eid comes with bombing, fear and horror," said 44-year-old Fahd Ramadan, heading briskly home in Khan Younis refugee camp, southern Gaza, after a heavy night of Israeli airstrikes during the fiercest flare-up in years. After leaving his house on Thursday morning to join others in traditional prayers, Ramadan stopped briefly on his way back as he passed the rubble of a building destroyed in the fighting.

Rockets and missiles in dizzying numbers have been exchanged since Monday between Hamas militants in Gaza and Israel's military across the enclave's boundary, after the latest tensions related to land ownership in Jerusalem erupted into conflict. "Every year, we would dress up and make visits. This year we will not go anywhere," said 20-year-old Basma al-Farra in Khan Younis, a camp set up for refugees from what is now Israel.

Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, a time for celebration with family and friends across the Muslim world after the strictures of daily fasting during the holy month. In Gaza, a narrow strip of heavily built-up land that is crammed with 2 million people, the usual excitement has turned to mourning for some, with medics putting the death toll in the enclave at 83 so far this week.

Seven people have been killed in Israel, the military says, amid the heaviest exchanges since a war in 2014. Eid celebrations were also overshadowed in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, as well as inside Israel, where Muslims among Israel's 21% Arab minority, who are Palestinians by heritage and Israeli by citizenship, have joined other Israelis sheltering from rockets fired by Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants.

Yet, not everyone in Gaza stayed inside. Khamees al-Jabri, 19, who usually offers rides to children on his horse during festivities, was out in Khan Younis. But he found few customers. "There is no Eid, and there is no work because of war and missiles," he said, grabbing his horse's rein as he walked away.

Others insisted they would mark the holiday in whatever way they could. "We will celebrate despite the bombing and destruction," said Khaled Mesleh, 34, in Gaza City. "We will celebrate Eid to tell everyone that Gaza likes life and that Gaza children want to wear the clothes of Eid like all children of the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. fuel supply crunch should ease in a couple of days -Granholm

Fuel supply constraints in some states along the U.S. East Coast should ease as soon as Thursday, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told MSNBC in an interview after Colonial Pipeline said it had restarted its pipeline on Wednesday.Gra...

Pope meets Argentine president months after abortion law

Pope Francis met Thursday with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, months after Argentina legalised abortion despite a personal appeal from the pontiff and opposition from the Catholic Church.In a break with usual practice, the Vatican c...

Yet another EU threat, says UK PM's spokesman over French financial services move

A French move to delay a European Union financial services deal with Britain over fishing access is another example of the bloc issuing threats at any sign of difficulty, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.Were ta...

Officials: Egypt delegation in Tel Aviv for cease-fire talks

An Egyptian delegation is in Tel Aviv for talks with Israeli officials as part of efforts to negotiate a cease-fire in the escalating conflict with Gaza, Egyptian intelligence officials said Thursday.The two officials spoke on condition of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021