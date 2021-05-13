Left Menu

Sculptor Kanaka Murthy succumbs to COVID

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:19 IST
Sculptor Kanaka Murthy succumbs to COVID

Renowned sculptor Kanaka Murthy died of COVID-19 at a private hospital here, her family sources said on Thursday.

Kanaka Murthy, 79, had developed COVID symptoms a few days ago and was under home quarantine.

However, her condition worsened and she was rushed to the hospital where she breathed her last.

She leaves her husband Narayana Murthy and daughter Sumathi, the sources said.

Murthy, born to Brahmin parents from Gadag, carved a niche for herself in a field dominated by men.

A visit to a temple in Mysuru made her choose a career in sculpting and thus, hammer and chisel became her friends forever.

Mourning her death, Kannada Development Authority Chairman T S Nagabharana said Kanaka Murthy had to face opposition for taking sculpting as a career but her commitment to her passion led her to her Guru, Vadiraj, who shaped her as a renowned sculptor.

The statues of Kannada litterateur Kuvempu near Lalbagh in Bengaluru, Wright Brothers outside Visvesvaraya Museum in the city, Gangubai Hangal, Bhimsen Joshi and K M Munshi stand testimony to her great work and finesse, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. fuel supply crunch should ease in a couple of days -Granholm

Fuel supply constraints in some states along the U.S. East Coast should ease as soon as Thursday, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told MSNBC in an interview after Colonial Pipeline said it had restarted its pipeline on Wednesday.Gra...

Pope meets Argentine president months after abortion law

Pope Francis met Thursday with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, months after Argentina legalised abortion despite a personal appeal from the pontiff and opposition from the Catholic Church.In a break with usual practice, the Vatican c...

Yet another EU threat, says UK PM's spokesman over French financial services move

A French move to delay a European Union financial services deal with Britain over fishing access is another example of the bloc issuing threats at any sign of difficulty, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.Were ta...

Officials: Egypt delegation in Tel Aviv for cease-fire talks

An Egyptian delegation is in Tel Aviv for talks with Israeli officials as part of efforts to negotiate a cease-fire in the escalating conflict with Gaza, Egyptian intelligence officials said Thursday.The two officials spoke on condition of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021