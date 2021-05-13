Left Menu

President extends Eid greetings, urges all to follow Covid-19 guidelines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:42 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday greeted citizens on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and urged all to follow rules and guidelines to defeat the coronavirus pandemic, and work for the well-being of society and the country.

In his message, the president said, ''The auspicious festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, is celebrated as an occasion to strengthen the spirit of fraternity and harmony.'' Eid-ul-Fitr is also an occasion to rededicate oneself to the service of humanity and to improve the lives of the people in need, the president said.

''Let us all resolve to deal with this pandemic of Covid-19 by following all the rules and guidelines and work for the well-being of society and the country,'' Kovind said.

''On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my best wishes and greetings to all the fellow citizens, especially to the Muslim brothers and sisters,'' the president said in his message.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

