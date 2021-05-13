Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish gives intimate account of her life in new book; 'Hamilton,' 'Lion King,' 'Wicked' announce Broadway is back and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Singer Billie Eilish gives intimate account of her life in new book

Pop star Billie Eilish is giving fans an intimate look at her journey to stardom in a new book and separate audiobook, "Billie Eilish: In Her Own Words." The book includes never-before-seen photos of Eilish from childhood, including one of her at the piano singing into a child's tape recorder.

'Hamilton,' 'Lion King,' 'Wicked' announce Broadway is back

Three of Broadway's biggest musicals - "Hamilton," "Wicked" and "The Lion King" - on Tuesday announced they would be back on stage in September, joining dozens of other shows that plan to reopen in New York after an 18-month pandemic-induced shutdown. Disney's stage show "Aladdin" and the Alanis Morissette penned musical "Jagged Little Pill" also announced dates for late September and October, while producers of a new musical about Michael Jackson said that "MJ" would open in early 2022.

Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106

American actor, producer and director Norman Lloyd, whose career of more than 80 years included collaborations with legends such as Charlie Chaplin and Orson Welles, has died at the age of 106, Variety and Deadline Hollywood reported on Tuesday. Variety said Lloyd's friend and fellow producer Dean Hargrove confirmed the death, saying Lloyd died on Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles. Deadline Hollywood said he died in his sleep.

Pop stars, key workers gather for BRIT Awards in London live music return

Some 4,000 people watched singers Dua Lipa and Arlo Parks triumph as well as perform at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, in the first major indoor music event with a live audience held in London in over a year. Britain's pop music honours, for which the audience did not have to wear masks or socially distance, took place at the O2 arena on the River Thames as the country emerges from COVID-19 lockdown.

Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows

Rio's municipal theater, shut down over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is launching virtual shows, and its musicians and dancers are practicing both their skills and social distancing as they rehearse. The artists' return to the theater is limited and only for rehearsals and recording of concerts.

'Buttery, creamy, sugary, delicious': a sneak peek of Harry Potter's butterbeer in NYC

Harry Potter fans will soon get to clink glasses filled with "buttery, creamy, sugary, delicious" butterbeers at an official Harry Potter flagship store in New York City, which opens on June 3. Actress Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the "Harry Potter" film series, likened the taste to butterscotch.

Ellen DeGeneres to end TV show, says she needs 'break from talking'

Ellen DeGeneres, one of America's best-known talk show hosts, said on Wednesday she will end her daytime show in 2022, saying that after 19 years it was time to do something different. DeGeneres, 63, told her virtual audience that the show had been "the greatest experience of my life" and thanked her fans for watching. But she said she needed "to take a break from talking."

Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Go-Go's selected for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Singer Tina Turner, rapper Jay-Z and 1980s female pop group The Go-Go's were among the newest performers selected for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the organization announced on Wednesday. Others in Cleveland-based Rock Hall's Class of 2021 include the band Foo Fighters, singer-songwriter Carole King and rocker Todd Rundgren.

