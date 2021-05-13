Left Menu

Intruder spotted on grounds of Ben Affleck's Los Angeles mansion

An intruder apparently posing as a security guard was spotted scaling the perimeter gate of Ben Affleck's USD 20 million Los Angeles mansion before fleeing on a getaway bicycle, according to photos and police.

Ben Affleck. Image Credit: ANI

An intruder apparently posing as a security guard was spotted scaling the perimeter gate of Ben Affleck's USD 20 million Los Angeles mansion before fleeing on a getaway bicycle, according to photos and police. According to Page Six, the man was wearing black pants, blue shoes and a black hat and jacket that said 'Security' in gold lettering. He was seen casually climbing over the 'Triple Frontier' star's gate around 8 a.m. on Tuesday (local time), as per the photos and a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

As paparazzi was stationed outside the Pacific Palisades manse - hoping to catch a glimpse of Jennifer Lopez, who has been spending time with Affleck following her split from Alex Rodriguez, they caught the intruder in the act and called police, cops said. Page Six reported that the pictures and video of the intruder show him looking around after he climbed over the fence and calmly walking away from the home before getting on a bicycle and taking off.

An LAPD spokesperson said cops responded to the home on Napoli Drive at about 8:15 a.m. and completed a trespass investigative report. They said no one was taken into custody and the suspect was gone by the time they arrived. Page Six unveiled that Affleck and JLo were spotted on a romantic getaway in Montana this week, sparking rumours that the duo is back together following a 17-year split. As of Wednesday, Lopez is back at work in Miami. (ANI)

