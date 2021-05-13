Left Menu

A Minute With: Jerry Bruckheimer, Rick Rossovich on 'Top Gun' and sequel

The 1986 movie launched Cruise's career as a global action star and grossed more than $350 million globally, according to film tracker BoxOfficeMojo.com. Ahead of Top Gun Day on Thursday, when fans celebrate the movie, Reuters spoke to producer Jerry Bruckheimer and actor Rick Rossovich, who played Slider.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:06 IST
A Minute With: Jerry Bruckheimer, Rick Rossovich on 'Top Gun' and sequel

Thirty-five years since Tom Cruise soared in the sky in "Top Gun", the Hollywood star reprises his role as cocky U.S. navy pilot Maverick in the hotly-anticipated sequel. The 1986 movie launched Cruise's career as a global action star and grossed more than $350 million globally, according to film tracker BoxOfficeMojo.com.

Ahead of Top Gun Day on Thursday, when fans celebrate the movie, Reuters spoke to producer Jerry Bruckheimer and actor Rick Rossovich, who played Slider. Below are excerpts edited for length and clarity.

Q: What can you tell us about the new movie? Bruckheimer: "Well, Maverick is still Maverick, that's all I'm going to tell you ... He's still an engaging, fun character. And we take him on a really nice ride. He goes through a really nice character arc in this movie."

Q: Why did it take so long for the sequel to happen? Bruckheimer: "It's always about getting a great story and we found a way to tell a wonderful story that's different and fresh. And also, it's something that Tom really embraced. Tom fell in love with the story, he's always been in love with the character and had to be a great arc for Maverick. And we have a terrific arc for him. So that's what made it really exciting."

Q: Are you in the sequel? Rossovich: "I'll keep that a secret. I'm sworn to secrecy. I might show up, I don't know, maybe I got cut out, I don't know."

Q: Do you keep in touch with the cast? Rossovich: "I saw them all when they were making the 'Maverick' ... I was in San Diego and they were doing some shooting down there. So we had a few days together ... and it was like time stopped ... There were some tears ... we were kind of pinching ourselves."

Q: What memories come back when you watch the old movie? Rossovich: "It's like a fine wine to me. It gets better and better ... there's a lot of complexity to it. There's a lot of emotional layers. A lot of ... things happen in the film that are kind of heavy and then ... all of a sudden it's action and all of a sudden it's romance and all of a sudden it's the music."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt floats global tender for 1 cr COVID vaccines

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday floated a global tender for procurement of Covid-19 vaccine, from foreign producers, sufficient to inoculate one crore people.Global firms have been given time till June 3 to submit their bids, acco...

Govt increases interval between Covidshield doses to 12-16 weeks; Says the decision is 'science-based'

The Centre on Thursday approved extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks following a recommendation from a government panel, and said it is a science-based decision taken with confidence that there wi...

Nepal parties intensify negotiations to reach last-minute deal to form new govt

Amid factional feuds, Nepals political parties on Thursday intensified negotiations to reach a last-minute deal over the formation of a new government as the deadline set by the President to submit the name of the majority Prime Minister in...

Samsung brings 60 oxygen concentrators from South Korea for UP, 30 of them for Noida

Samsung Electronics provided 60 oxygen concentrators to Uttar Pradesh and half of them to Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Thursday, as the South Korean company joined efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, officials said.The h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021