Emily Blunt declines 'Fantastic Four' casting rumours

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-05-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 20:13 IST
Since the time Disney bought 20th Century Fox and prepared for another 'Fantastic Four' film from Wonder Studios, fans have been captivated by the possibility of real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt taking on the roles of super-powered couple Mr Fantastic (a.k.a. Reed Richards) and The Invisible Woman (a.k.a. Sue Storm). According to Variety, the theory by the fans of the couple showing on-screen chemistry has been shut down. This happened when the 38-year-old British actor appeared on 'The Howard Harsh Show' to promote 'A Quiet Place Part II,' and was asked by the longtime radio host if she was going to appear as the titular comic book character.

"That is fan-projecting. Nobody has gotten a call. That is simply people saying, 'Wouldn't that be incredible?'" Blunt said. Blunt said she doesn't believe that superhero movies are "beneath her" -- in fact, she said in another interview with Entertainment Weekly that it "irked her heart" when she had to pass on the opportunity to play Black Widow in "Iron Man 2" due to a contractual obligation to star in "Gulliver's Travels." Despite this, she hasn't "found something that really speaks to" her in the superhero genre.

Blunt told Stern, "I was obsessed with Iron Man. I needed to work with Robert Downey Jr. It would've been astounding. But I don't know if superhero movies are for me. They're not up to my alley. I don't like them. I really don't." Prior to the Disney acquisition, Fox delivered two "Fantastic Four" movies during the 2000s featuring Jessica Alba as Sue Tempest and Ioan Gruffudd as Reed Richards. In 2015, Fox endeavoured to reboot the franchise with Kate Mara and Miles Teller, but the film flopped.

While Blunt has featured in other science fiction films like "Looper" and "The Edge of Tomorrow," she accepts that the superhuman film class has been "exhausted." "We are inundated -- it's not just every one of the films, it's the endless Television programmes also. It's not to say that I'd never need to play one, it would simply be something so cool and a truly cool character, and afterwards, I'd be intrigued," said the 'Into The Woods' star. (ANI)

