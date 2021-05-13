James McAvoy, Sharon Horgan to star in 'Together', first looks unveiled

Scottish actor James McAvoy and Irish actor Sharon Horgan are geared up to play the lead in Dennis Kelly's written drama 'Together' and to pique the interests of the movie buffs, makers have just dropped the first looks of both the stars from the movie on Thursday. Variety broke the news that the movie is helmed by Emmy and BAFTA-winning director Stephen Daldry famous for his works in 'The Crown'.

The movie's theme is set in the UK's first days of COVID-19 lockdown (from March 2020) until the present day.The plot of the movie revolves around the tale of a husband and wife who are forced to re-evaluate their unhealthy relationship during the lockdown. Horgan is set to play a charity worker and according to Variety, he will be seen as a co-ordinator for all of Europe at a refugee charity, while McAvoy plays a self-employed man who runs a boutique computing consultancy.

The on-screen couple will also be seen sharing a 10-year-old son, who will play a pivotal role in keeping his parents' relationship together. The COVID-19 lockdown inspired movie 'Together' is produced by Guy Heeley and West End and Broadway theatre producer Sonia Friedman.

McAvoy shared his excitement over the project and said, "Dennis writes so wittily for these characters and his script had me within the first few pages. When I heard Sharon was involved with Stephen Daldry directing, it was a no brainer. It's a hilarious, heartfelt, entertaining and unconsciously funny exploration of a relationship and a couple facing real tragedy across a year we have all lived through." Horgan, who will play McAvoy on-screen wife, added, "I think everyone who got involved in this film had no intention of doing a COVID drama but then we read Dennis' script and changed our minds. We shot this in ten days so it was a beautifully stressful experience."

"Working with Dennis again - and Stephen Daldry and James McAvoy, both of whom I've admired for years -- was a joy. But it also felt like we were making something important. And the fact that it feels like news means that the COVID death toll, the tragedy of so many lives lost unnecessarily, has not been talked about enough," she continued. Variety reported that 'Together' is a Shoebox Films and Sonia Friedman Productions film for BBC Two and BBC Film. Dennis Kelly, Rose Garnett, and Gaynor Holmes are the executive producers of the film. Endeavour Content will handle worldwide sales outside of the UK. (ANI)

