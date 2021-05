Entertainment News Roundup: Disney streaming growth disappoints, earnings beat forecasts; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

A Minute With: Jerry Bruckheimer, Rick Rossovich on 'Top Gun' and sequel

Thirty-five years since Tom Cruise soared in the sky in "Top Gun", the Hollywood star reprises his role as cocky U.S. navy pilot Maverick in the hotly-anticipated sequel. The 1986 movie launched Cruise's career as a global action star and grossed more than $350 million globally, according to film tracker BoxOfficeMojo.com.

'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests

The long-awaited "Friends" cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature a slew of celebrity guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and K-Pop band BTS, streaming service HB0 Max said on Thursday. "Friends: The Reunion," featuring all six of the original cast, was originally supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106

American actor, producer and director Norman Lloyd, whose career of more than 80 years included collaborations with legends such as Charlie Chaplin and Orson Welles, has died at the age of 106, Variety and Deadline Hollywood reported on Tuesday. Variety said Lloyd's friend and fellow producer Dean Hargrove confirmed the death, saying Lloyd died on Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles. Deadline Hollywood said he died in his sleep.

French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops

French techno musician Teho found an unusual place to end his pandemic hiatus - hitting the high notes from a 3,000-metre (9,843 ft) peak in the Swiss Alps. Teho, 30, braved sub-zero temperatures to perform from a small platform at the Glacier 3000 venue atop Scex Rouge, a mountain in south-western Switzerland.

'Buttery, creamy, sugary, delicious': a sneak peek of Harry Potter's butterbeer in NYC

Harry Potter fans will soon get to clink glasses filled with "buttery, creamy, sugary, delicious" butterbeers at an official Harry Potter flagship store in New York City, which opens on June 3. Actress Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the "Harry Potter" film series, likened the taste to butterscotch.

Ellen DeGeneres to end TV show, says she needs 'break from talking'

Ellen DeGeneres, one of America's best-known talk show hosts, said on Wednesday she will end her daytime show in 2022, saying that after 19 years it was time to do something different. DeGeneres, 63, told her virtual audience that the show had been "the greatest experience of my life" and thanked her fans for watching. But she said she needed "to take a break from talking."

Disney streaming growth disappoints, earnings beat forecasts

Walt Disney Co's streaming growth fell short of Wall Street estimates on Thursday after seeing strong consumer demand early in the pandemic, while the company's quarterly profit topped forecasts. Shares of Disney fell 3.7% in after-hours trading.

Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Go-Go's selected for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Singer Tina Turner, rapper Jay-Z and 1980s female pop group The Go-Go's were among the newest performers selected for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the organization announced on Wednesday. Others in Cleveland-based Rock Hall's Class of 2021 include the band Foo Fighters, singer-songwriter Carole King and rocker Todd Rundgren.

(With inputs from agencies.)