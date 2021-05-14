Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-05-2021 10:19 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 10:19 IST
'Knives Out' sequel adds Kathryn Hahn

''WandaVision'' star Kathryn Hahn is the latest star to join the ever-expanding cast of Rian Johnson's ''Knives Out'' sequel.

The 47-year-old actor joins fellow newcomers Dave Bautista, Edward Norton and Janelle Monae in the whodunnit franchise, reported Variety.

British star Daniel Craig, who essayed the role of master sleuth Benoit Blanc in the smash-hit 2019 whodunnit, will reprise the part in the sequel.

Netflix recently bought the rights to develop two follow-ups to ''Knives Out'' for a whopping USD 450 million reportedly.

The plot details for the second movie have been kept under wraps. Johnson will return to direct and is also producing with Ram Bergman under their T-Street production banner.

''Knives Out'', which was lauded by both the critics and the audiences, followed a family gathering gone horribly awry, after the family patriarch's death leads detective Benoit Blanc to investigate.

The whodunnit also featured Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, and Christopher Plummer.

The film was produced by Media Rights Capital (MRC) and was distributed by Lionsgate. It earned USD 311.4 million on a USD 40 million budget, with Johnson garnering a nomination for an Oscar for best original screenplay.

Production on the new movie is set to begin this year in Greece.

Hahn, who most recently featured as Agatha Harkness in Disney Plus series ''WandaVision, will next star in ''Hotel Transylvania: Transformania'' and ''The Shrink Next Door'', co-starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd.

