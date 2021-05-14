'Shang-Chi', 'Free Guy' to debut exclusively in theatres

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has announced that the studio's two upcoming titles -- superhero movie ''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'' and Ryan Reynolds' ''Free Guy'' -- will be released exclusively in theatres.

During an earnings call on Thursday, Chapek said both films will have a 45-day exclusive run in cinemas after which they will become available on video-on-demand and streaming.

''Free Guy'', which comes from Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, will release in the US on August 13, while the Simu Liu-starrer ''Shang-Chi'' will three weeks later on September 3.

According to Variety, Chapek said the company has seen ''recent signs of increased confidence'' among audiences for the moviegoing experience.

The announcement came hours after the studio announced that Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt-starrer adventure film ''Jungle Cruise'' will debut in theatres and on streamer Disney Plus on the same day.

The movie joins Emma Stone-starrer ''Cruella'' and Marvel Studios' ''Black Widow'', featuring Scarlett Johansson, to have a day-and-date release in theatres and on Disney Plus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)