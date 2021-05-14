Left Menu

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to Offer Life Lessons in Special Class on Unacademy

The session will be hosted by popular television presenter and host of IPL several cricket shows, Gaurav Kapur.To watch this master class, viewers may download the Unacademy app, and register for the session by clicking on the Notify Me tab.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 11:52 IST
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar to Offer Life Lessons in Special Class on Unacademy

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The third edition of Unacademy’s flagship program ‘Legends on Unacademy’ will return on Sunday, May 16th, 2021 with a master class from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The session will be hosted by popular television presenter and host of IPL several cricket shows, Gaurav Kapur.

To watch this master class, viewers may download the Unacademy app, and register for the session by clicking on the ‘Notify Me’ tab. For those who haven't registered on Unacademy, using the ‘LEGENDS’ invite code will give access to the session.

The event will be conducted at 5 pm on Sunday, May 16th and will focus on the Master Blaster’s incredible journey towards excellence wrought with challenges. The session will feature candid conversations between the veteran cricketer and the seasoned sports presenter with the objective of bringing out lesser-known aspects of Tendulkar’s life and career. The veteran cricketer will also speak about his battle with COVID-19 and offer tips on how to stay mentally fit and positive during these times.

Earlier this year, Unacademy announced a strategic partnership with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. As part of the deal, Sachin will mentor Unacademy learners through a series of live interactive classes, which will be available free of cost. Unacademy is also working on a deeper content-led integration with Sachin in the sports learning category. The details of this integration will be unveiled in the next few months.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's coronavirus tally surpasses 24 mln as mutant spreads across globe

Indias tally of coronavirus infections climbed past 24 million on Friday, amid reports flowed that the highly transmissible variant first detected in the South Asian nation was spreading across the globe.The Indian B.1.617 variant has been ...

Cyclone 'Tauktae': NDRF earmarks 53 teams for five states 

The National Disaster Response Force NDRF has earmarked 53 teams to tackle possible after- effects of cyclone Tauktae that is developing in the Arabian Sea, a senior officer said on Friday.NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said in a tweet t...

HC declines interim protection from arrest till May 18 to Navneet Kalra in connection with alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators.

HC declines interim protection from arrest till May 18 to Navneet Kalra in connection with alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators....

Irish health service hit by ransomware attack, vaccine rollout unaffected

Irelands health service operator shut down all its IT systems on Friday to protect it from what it described as a significant ransomware attack but said its coronavirus vaccination programme was unaffected.The head of the Health Service Exe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021