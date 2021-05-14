Left Menu

Robert De Niro injured off-set while filming for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Hollywood star Robert De Niro returned back home to New York after injuring his leg off-set in Oklahoma while filming for ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon', in which he is starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 12:17 IST
Robert De Niro. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Robert De Niro returned back home to New York after injuring his leg off-set in Oklahoma while filming for ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon', in which he is starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. Variety confirmed that he was injured, but it's not known how serious it might be. The injury occurred on his own time, not on the set, according to a source.

The Apple Original Films production has been shooting in Bartlesville, Pawhuska, and Osage County, Oklahoma. TMZ reported that De Niro flew back to New York on Thursday and would be seeing a doctor Friday. A news outlet reported this week that the streets of Fairfax, Oklahoma had been covered with dirt to give it the look of 1919, while antique cars were brought in and De Niro was photographed sporting a pin-striped suit with a fedora.

De Niro was already planning to take a few weeks off the production, according to TMZ, and it's not known whether he will be returning to the set at a later date. The film is based on David Grann's bestselling non-fiction book about the newly-formed Bureau of Investigation, which tries to solve the serial murder of members of the Osage Nation. The project also stars Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Pat Healy, and Lily Gladstone.

"We are thrilled to finally start production on 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in Oklahoma," Scorsese said in a statement when production started last month. Talking about the upcoming movie he further added, "To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people. ... We're excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalize a time in American history that should not be forgotten."

As per Variety, budgeted at close to USD 200 million, the large-scale production released a first-look photo of DiCaprio and Gladstone from the new film on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

