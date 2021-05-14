Left Menu

Bill Maher tests positive for COVID-19, HBO cancels Friday episode of his talk show

Popular comedian and TV host Bill Maher has tested positive for coronavirus, forcing cancellation of an upcoming episode of his HBO talk show.In a statement posted on the official Twitter handle of Mahers Real Time with Bill Maher show on Thursday, HBO said the 65-year-old host is fully vaccinated and asymptomatic.The Friday, May 14th taping of Real Time with Bill Maher has been cancelled.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-05-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 13:22 IST
Bill Maher tests positive for COVID-19, HBO cancels Friday episode of his talk show

Popular comedian and TV host Bill Maher has tested positive for coronavirus, forcing cancellation of an upcoming episode of his HBO talk show.

In a statement posted on the official Twitter handle of Maher's ''Real Time with Bill Maher'' show on Thursday, HBO said the 65-year-old host is ''fully vaccinated'' and ''asymptomatic''.

''The Friday, May 14th taping of 'Real Time with Bill Maher' has been cancelled. Bill tested positive during weekly staff PCR testing for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and as a result is asymptomatic and feels fine,'' the statement read. '''Real Time' production has taken every precaution following COVID CDC guidelines. No other staff or crew members have tested positive at this time. The show will be rescheduled at a later date,'' it added.

Maher also wrote on his official Twitter handle, saying that he is feeling ''perfectly fine'' at the moment.

''Thanks to all wishing me get well - hard to do since I feel perfectly fine, but I appreciate it! ''Most upset about ending my streak going back to 1993 of never missing a 'Politically Incorrect' or 'Real Time' episode. Oh well, even Cal Ripken had to sit one out at some point,'' he tweeted.

According to Deadline, ''Real Time with Bill Maher'', which is currently in its 19th season on HBO, was the first major show to bring back a small live audience in September 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong MPs, legislators in K'taka to use LAD fund for procurement of vaccines: Siddaramaiah

The Congress Karnataka unit on Friday announced that the party MPs, MLAs and MLCs will use their Local Area Development fund to the tune of Rs 100 crore for procuring vaccines.The government has miserably failed to protect the people and va...

World must act now to avoid climate catastrophe, UK's COP26 chief says

The world must act now to slow global warming otherwise there will be a climate catastrophe, COP26 President Alok Sharma said on Friday.Human activity is damaging our earth, is imperiling this brilliant jewel, Sharma said.And if we do not a...

Irish health service hit by 'very sophisticated' ransomware attack

Irelands health service operator shut down all its IT systems on Friday to protect it from a significant ransomware attack, crippling diagnostic services and forcing hospitals to cancel many appointments.The countrys COVID-19 vaccination pr...

FOREX-Dollar dips after Fed calms U.S. inflation jitters

The U.S. dollar edged lower against major currencies on Friday as risk appetite recovered across markets, after Federal Reserve officials helped calm jitters this week about accelerating U.S. inflation. The greenback, seen as a safe haven i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021