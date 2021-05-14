Left Menu

Kat Dennings engaged to Andrew WK

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:50 IST
Kat Dennings engaged to Andrew WK

''WandaVision'' actor Kat Dennings has announced her engagement to her musician-boyfriend Andrew WK.

The 34-year-old actor shared three photos on Instagram, including one in which she is flaunting her diamond engagement ring.

''Don't mind if I do,'' Dennings captioned the photo.

Andrew WK also posted the same photos on his Instagram page, captioning his post with the diamond ring emoji.

Dennings made her and Andrew WK's relationship Instagram official earlier this month by sharing two photos of the rocker along with heart emoji.

The actor previously dated Josh Groban after they were introduced by her ''2 Broke Girls'' co-star Beth Behrs. But they parted ways after two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures extend recovery ahead of retail sales data

U.S. stock index futures firmed on Friday at the end of a volatile week marred by worries about rising inflation and a subsequent tightening of monetary policy, while investors awaited retail sales data.Retail sales is likely to have increa...

Portugal leaves UK tourists on tenterhooks over travel

British holidaymakers are on tenterhooks as Portuguese authorities have yet to decide whether the country will allow them to visit from next week even after Britains government cleared them to go, prompting a surge in bookings. Britain adde...

Twelve killed in explosion at Kabul mosque during Friday prayers

At least 12 people were killed in an explosion at a mosque in a district of the Afghan capital Kabul during Friday prayers, officials said. Ferdous Faramarz, spokesman for the Kabul police, said 12 people, including the mosques Imam, had be...

AMS

AMS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021