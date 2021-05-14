Kat Dennings engaged to Andrew WK

Kat Dennings engaged to Andrew WKPTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-05-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 14:50 IST
''WandaVision'' actor Kat Dennings has announced her engagement to her musician-boyfriend Andrew WK.
The 34-year-old actor shared three photos on Instagram, including one in which she is flaunting her diamond engagement ring.
''Don't mind if I do,'' Dennings captioned the photo.
Andrew WK also posted the same photos on his Instagram page, captioning his post with the diamond ring emoji.
Dennings made her and Andrew WK's relationship Instagram official earlier this month by sharing two photos of the rocker along with heart emoji.
The actor previously dated Josh Groban after they were introduced by her ''2 Broke Girls'' co-star Beth Behrs. But they parted ways after two years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andrew WK's
- Josh Groban
- emoji
- Beth Behrs
- Andrew WK
- Kat Dennings
ALSO READ
How to Buy Instagram Followers
Instantly increase Instagram followers: Five best sites to buy real Instagram followers
U.S. state AGs urge Facebook to cancel plans for Instagram for younger kids
How to Use Instagram to Bring Attention to Important Topics
AGs urge Facebook to drop 'Instagram for kids' proposal