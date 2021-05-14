Left Menu

Keegan-Michael Key promises 'the best SNL in 46 years' ahead of his hosting gig

American actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key is set to host the popular sketch show 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend. He has made some revelations about his big hosting gig ahead of the show.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 15:04 IST
Keegan-Michael Key promises 'the best SNL in 46 years' ahead of his hosting gig
Keegan-Michael Key. Image Credit: ANI

American actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key is set to host the popular sketch show 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend. He has made some revelations about his big hosting gig ahead of the show. According to Deadline, the 50-year-old comedian is on tap with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo, and promises 'The best SNL in 46 years.'

It means that the show has the tall order of topping the 1975 original cast of Chevy Chase, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman. Michael Key is best known as one half of the comedy duo 'Key & Peele'. Teamed with Jordan Peele (who went on to directing success), the two had their own show, 'Key & Peele', which had a five-year run.

Key is a graduate of the MADtv school, which means he's no stranger to sketch comedy and will provide a change-up from last week's Elon Musk appearance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru, May 14 (PTI) Bengaluru Commodities,

Mangaluru Areca, and Coconut markets remain closed today on account of Ramzan, a government holiday.PTI DVR SS PTI PTI...

ITTF ties up with Stupa to provide performance analytics to member nations

The International Table Tennis Federation ITTF has entered into a tie-up with an Indian start-up company, Stupa Sports Analytics to provide Artificial Intelligence AI-enabled real-time match and practice solutions to leading players in all ...

Pope warns against Italy's "demographic winter"

Pope Francis said on Friday the cost of raising children was too high and that parents needed more help if countries such as Italy were to overcome the low birth rates that were undermining their future.Speaking at a conference on Italys de...

K P Sharma Oli sworn in as Nepal Prime Minister; retains previous Cabinet

K P Sharma Oli was sworn in as Nepals Prime Minister on Friday, days after he lost a crucial vote of confidence in Parliament.President Bidya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office and secrecy to Oli, 69, as the 43rd prime minister o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021