Keegan-Michael Key promises 'the best SNL in 46 years' ahead of his hosting gig
American actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key is set to host the popular sketch show 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend. He has made some revelations about his big hosting gig ahead of the show.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 15:04 IST
American actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key is set to host the popular sketch show 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend. He has made some revelations about his big hosting gig ahead of the show. According to Deadline, the 50-year-old comedian is on tap with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo, and promises 'The best SNL in 46 years.'
It means that the show has the tall order of topping the 1975 original cast of Chevy Chase, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman. Michael Key is best known as one half of the comedy duo 'Key & Peele'. Teamed with Jordan Peele (who went on to directing success), the two had their own show, 'Key & Peele', which had a five-year run.
Key is a graduate of the MADtv school, which means he's no stranger to sketch comedy and will provide a change-up from last week's Elon Musk appearance. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Go get vaccinated, America. They are available: President Biden pleads with Americans to get vaccinated against COVID.
1 in 4 global COVID-19 deaths occurred in Americas: Pan American Health Organization
Biden says US government is about all Americans
American coach Marsch to take over at German team Leipzig
Soccer-American coach Marsch to succeed Nagelsmann at RB Leipzig