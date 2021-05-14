Keegan-Michael Key promises 'the best SNL in 46 years' ahead of his hosting gig

American actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key is set to host the popular sketch show 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend. He has made some revelations about his big hosting gig ahead of the show. According to Deadline, the 50-year-old comedian is on tap with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo, and promises 'The best SNL in 46 years.'

It means that the show has the tall order of topping the 1975 original cast of Chevy Chase, John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd, Gilda Radner, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman. Michael Key is best known as one half of the comedy duo 'Key & Peele'. Teamed with Jordan Peele (who went on to directing success), the two had their own show, 'Key & Peele', which had a five-year run.

Key is a graduate of the MADtv school, which means he's no stranger to sketch comedy and will provide a change-up from last week's Elon Musk appearance. (ANI)

