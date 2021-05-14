Nitish condoles death of Indu Jain

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday condoled the death of Times Group Chairperson Indu Jain, who breathed her last the previous night.

''The death of Times Group Chairperson Indu Jain is saddening. Her significant contributions in the field of journalism shall always be remembered. May her soul rest in eternal peace'', Kumar tweeted.

The 84-year-old, who was also known for her philanthropy and deep interest in spirituality, had died in Delhi following COVID-related complications.

