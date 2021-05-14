Nitish condoles death of Indu Jain

Nitish condoles death of Indu JainPTI | Patna | Updated: 14-05-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 15:58 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday condoled the death of Times Group Chairperson Indu Jain, who breathed her last the previous night.
''The death of Times Group Chairperson Indu Jain is saddening. Her significant contributions in the field of journalism shall always be remembered. May her soul rest in eternal peace'', Kumar tweeted.
The 84-year-old, who was also known for her philanthropy and deep interest in spirituality, had died in Delhi following COVID-related complications.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitish Kumar
- COVID
- Chairperson Indu
- Times Group
- Delhi
- Kumar
ALSO READ
Indians rush for vaccines as COVID-19 death toll passes 200,000
China reports 20 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 12 a day earlier
US India Caucus leadership meets Indian Ambassador on COVID-19 crisis, TRIPS waiver
Australia to investigate two deaths for possible links to COVID-19 vaccine
Go get vaccinated, America. They are available: President Biden pleads with Americans to get vaccinated against COVID.