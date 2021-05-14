Sundance Film Festival announces 2022 dates for in-person, online hybrid event

Left Menu

The fans of the much-anticipated film fest - 'Sundance Film Festival' now have a reason to rejoice as the coordinators have announced the dates for its 2022 edition. The fest will happen in-person and online in a hybrid format.

14-05-2021
The fans of the much-anticipated film fest - 'Sundance Film Festival' now have a reason to rejoice as the coordinators have announced the dates for its 2022 edition. The fest will happen in-person and online in a hybrid format. As per Variety, the film fest will get back to Park City, Utah, from January 20-30, 2022.

"We can hardly wait to get back to Park City, Salt Lake City -- and beyond -- for the following year's Sundance Film Festival. The 2022 Festival will happen place in-person and online from January 20-30. We are currently planning a safe and accessible Festival where our crowds and artists can meet up to celebrate and find new work, and one another. Mark your calendars and stay tuned: This summer we will have more details to help you craft your plan and arrange for any travel," the organisation announced on Thursday. As detailed by Variety, the current year's Sundance Film Festival caught its biggest ever crowd, in spite of the new, virtual arrangement and shorter duration. The 2021 event took place a few days later than normal and tried out a hybrid edition for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It ran from January 28 through February 3 and was hosted online and in-person in 20 cities across the United States. This year's audience was 2.7 times larger than the usual 11-day festival, according to the Sundance Institute. The 2021 festival saw 73 features (down from the typical 120), 50 short movies, 4 Indie Series, 23 talks and occasions and 14 ventures in the New Frontier exhibition. Spectators rolled in from each of the 50 states and 120 nations.

"It's been rewarding to see the way adventurous audiences everywhere engaged with our program and platform, and of course we are delighted to have met and even exceeded our goal of expanding the reach and community for independent film in this challenging year," Sundance Institute CEO Keri Putnam said about the 2021 festival. "I'm so inspired by the mind-blowing Sundance group who rose to the challenge of presenting the Festival in a new way, and grateful to our Board whose partnership and support was invaluable and -- as always -- to Robert Redford for being our guiding light," Putnam added. (ANI)

