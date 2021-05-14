Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Lawyers for Durst ask for postponement of murder trial due to ill health: CNN

Lawyers for suspected serial killer Robert Durst, the subject of an Emmy-award winning six-part HBO crime documentary, have filed an emergency motion to postpone his murder trial over health issues including bladder cancer, CNN reported. The scion of a wealthy New York real estate family, Durst, 78, is charged with murdering his friend Susan Berman in 2000 because of what she might have known about the disappearance of his wife Kathleen two decades earlier.

A Minute With: Jerry Bruckheimer, Rick Rossovich on 'Top Gun' and sequel

Thirty-five years since Tom Cruise soared in the sky in "Top Gun", the Hollywood star reprises his role as cocky U.S. navy pilot Maverick in the hotly-anticipated sequel. The 1986 movie launched Cruise's career as a global action star and grossed more than $350 million globally, according to film tracker BoxOfficeMojo.com.

'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests

The long-awaited "Friends" cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature a slew of celebrity guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and K-Pop band BTS, streaming service HB0 Max said on Thursday. "Friends: The Reunion," featuring all six of the original cast, was originally supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops

French techno musician Teho found an unusual place to end his pandemic hiatus - hitting the high notes from a 3,000-metre (9,843 ft) peak in the Swiss Alps. Teho, 30, braved sub-zero temperatures to perform from a small platform at the Glacier 3000 venue atop Scex Rouge, a mountain in south-western Switzerland.

UK's Newman hopes to lift spirits with upbeat Eurovision song

After years of writing songs for the likes of DJ Calvin Harris and band Rudimental, James Newman is finally going to perform on a stage like no other - the Eurovision Song Contest. The 35-year-old singer-songwriter will represent the United Kingdom at next week's contest, to be held in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.

Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space

Russia has picked four people to serve as nonprofessional crew members and actors in what is planned to be the first movie to be shot in outer space, Russia's Roscosmos space agency said on Thursday. Some of them are scheduled to be launched on a Soyuz MS-19 craft on Oct. 5 to be delivered to the International Space Station, which orbits Earth at an altitude of around 220 miles (354 km), according to Roscosmos and NASA.

'Buttery, creamy, sugary, delicious': a sneak peek of Harry Potter's butterbeer in NYC

Harry Potter fans will soon get to clink glasses filled with "buttery, creamy, sugary, delicious" butterbeers at an official Harry Potter flagship store in New York City, which opens on June 3. Actress Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the "Harry Potter" film series, likened the taste to butterscotch.

'Coming back home': Musical 'Amelie' set for London theatre re-opening

Standing in a makeshift Paris metro station at London's Criterion theatre, actress Audrey Brisson performs a heart-warming song during a rehearsal for the musical "Amelie". It has been over a year since the production was on the stage in London, and as England takes the next step out of lockdown, the musical, based on the hit 2001 French film, will be one of the first to open in the capital's West End.

Disney's streaming growth slows as pandemic lift fades, shares fall

The disappointing growth of Walt Disney Co's namesake streaming service on Thursday overshadowed better-than-expected overall profits, driving down shares of the entertainment company. Shares of Disney fell 3.7% in after-hours trading.

Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Go-Go's selected for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Singer Tina Turner, rapper Jay-Z and 1980s female pop group The Go-Go's were among the newest performers selected for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the organization announced on Wednesday. Others in Cleveland-based Rock Hall's Class of 2021 include the band Foo Fighters, singer-songwriter Carole King and rocker Todd Rundgren.

(With inputs from agencies.)