Left Menu

Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric Andre join 'The Righteous Gemstones' cast

It will feature Schwartzman as Thaniel, a journalist working on a story on the ministries, while Roberts will play Junior, who grew up with Eli Gemstone Goodman and has suddenly re-entered his life, while Andre will play Lyle Lissons, a megachurch pastor from Texas who befriends Jesse McBride and Amber Freeman.McBride serves as executive producer along with Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 14-05-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 19:33 IST
Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric Andre join 'The Righteous Gemstones' cast

Actors Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts and Eric Andre have been tapped to star in recurring roles in HBO comedy ''The Righteous Gemstones''. The series focuses on a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of ''deviance, greed, and charitable work''.

Danny McBride is the creator of the series, and also stars in it alongside John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam Devine, Walton Goggins, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz and Greg Alan Williams.

According to Variety, the nine-episode season two of the black comedy is currently in production. It will feature Schwartzman as Thaniel, a journalist working on a story on the ministries, while Roberts will play Junior, who grew up with Eli Gemstone (Goodman) and has suddenly re-entered his life, while Andre will play Lyle Lissons, a megachurch pastor from Texas who befriends Jesse (McBride) and Amber (Freeman).

McBride serves as executive producer along with Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andhra Pradesh CID arrests YSRCP rebel Raghu Ramakrishna Raju

The Criminal Investigation Department CID of Andhra Pradesh arrested rebel Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party YSRCP MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju from his residence in Hyderabad on Friday.Raju was arrested in a case filed under provisions o...

Zenlayer to leverage $50 mn to expand India business

Cloud computing services firm Zenlayer plans to leverage USD 50 million that it closed recently for expansion of business in emerging markets, including India.The series C fundraising round was led by a group, including Anatole Investment a...

Suspect in killing of Yale grad student arrested in Alabama

A fugitive wanted in the killing of a Yale graduate student in Connecticut in February was arrested Friday in Alabama, US marshals said.An international arrest warrant had been issued for Qinxuan Pan on murder and larceny charges in connect...

Akshaya Tritiya: Jewellers see just 10% of pre-Covid sales as pandemic restrictions hit sentiment

For the second straight year, the gems and jewellery industry is set for almost a washout of business on Akshaya Tritiya as only about 10 per cent of pre-COVID sales of 2019 are expected on Friday amid the raging pandemic sapping footfalls ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021