Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts, Eric Andre join 'The Righteous Gemstones' cast

Actors Jason Schwartzman, Eric Roberts and Eric Andre have been tapped to star in recurring roles in HBO comedy ''The Righteous Gemstones''. The series focuses on a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of ''deviance, greed, and charitable work''.

Danny McBride is the creator of the series, and also stars in it alongside John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam Devine, Walton Goggins, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz and Greg Alan Williams.

According to Variety, the nine-episode season two of the black comedy is currently in production. It will feature Schwartzman as Thaniel, a journalist working on a story on the ministries, while Roberts will play Junior, who grew up with Eli Gemstone (Goodman) and has suddenly re-entered his life, while Andre will play Lyle Lissons, a megachurch pastor from Texas who befriends Jesse (McBride) and Amber (Freeman).

McBride serves as executive producer along with Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James.

