Paresh Rawal shuts down death rumour with hilarious reply

'Sorry for the misunderstanding'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 19:37 IST
Paresh Rawal (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

'Sorry for the misunderstanding': Legendary actor Paresh Rawal has shut down a hoax claiming that he is dead. On-screen or off-screen veteran actor Paresh Rawal never leaves a chance to leave his fans in splits with his extraordinary sense of humour.

Recently the actor came over a hoax on Twitter that claimed the 'Hera Pheri's 'Baburao Apte' has passed away on Friday morning. Rubbishing out the rumour the actor took to his micro-blogging handle and wrote a witty reply to the same. With folded hands emoticon, he wrote, "...Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7 am...!"

On a related note, earlier in the month of March, Rawal confirmed on his Twitter handle that he had been diagnosed with the deadly infection, days after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," the 'Hungama' actor wrote at that time.

Before Paresh Rawal, many celebrities like Lucky Ali, Mukesh Khanna, Kirron Kher, and others have also fallen prey to viral death hoaxes on social media recently. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

