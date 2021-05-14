Paresh Rawal quashes death rumours

Paresh Rawal quashes death rumoursPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:25 IST
Mumbai, May 14 (PTI)Veteran actor-politican Paresh Rawal on Friday dismissed rumours of his death.
Rawal, known for films like ''Hera Pheri'' and ''Oh My God'', took to social media to shutdown the rumours.
Sharing a screenshot of a social media post claiming that the 65-year-old actor passed away on Friday morning, Rawal wrote, ''Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am …!,'' On the work front, the actor will next be seen in ''Hungama 2'', directed by Priyadarshan and Farhan Akhtar-starrer ''Toofaan''. Recently many film personalities, including singer Lucky Ali and actors Kirron Kher and Mukesh Khanna, have fell prey to social media death hoaxes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Consignment of Covishield vaccine arrives in Raipur from Mumbai
Mumbai gravedigger works 24-hour shifts as India's COVID-19 death toll soars
MCA defers T20 Mumbai League
IPS officer Shukla summoned again by Mumbai police in phone tapping case
IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals