Paresh Rawal quashes death rumours

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI)Veteran actor-politican Paresh Rawal on Friday dismissed rumours of his death.

Rawal, known for films like ''Hera Pheri'' and ''Oh My God'', took to social media to shutdown the rumours.

Sharing a screenshot of a social media post claiming that the 65-year-old actor passed away on Friday morning, Rawal wrote, ''Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am …!,'' On the work front, the actor will next be seen in ''Hungama 2'', directed by Priyadarshan and Farhan Akhtar-starrer ''Toofaan''. Recently many film personalities, including singer Lucky Ali and actors Kirron Kher and Mukesh Khanna, have fell prey to social media death hoaxes.

