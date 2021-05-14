Left Menu

Paresh Rawal quashes death rumours

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2021 20:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 20:25 IST
Paresh Rawal quashes death rumours
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI)Veteran actor-politican Paresh Rawal on Friday dismissed rumours of his death.

Rawal, known for films like ''Hera Pheri'' and ''Oh My God'', took to social media to shutdown the rumours.

Sharing a screenshot of a social media post claiming that the 65-year-old actor passed away on Friday morning, Rawal wrote, ''Sorry for the misunderstanding as I slept past 7am …!,'' On the work front, the actor will next be seen in ''Hungama 2'', directed by Priyadarshan and Farhan Akhtar-starrer ''Toofaan''. Recently many film personalities, including singer Lucky Ali and actors Kirron Kher and Mukesh Khanna, have fell prey to social media death hoaxes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan expands COVID-19 emergency state to 3 more prefectures

Tokyo Japan, May 14 ANIXinhua Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced an expansion of a state of emergency over COVID-19 to Hokkaido, Okayama and Hiroshima prefectures. The government has previously extended the state of ...

Zurich court convicts Credit Suisse climate protesters

A Zurich court on Friday convicted nine climate activists who protested outside Credit Suisse headquarters in 2019 over the Swiss banks financing of fossil fuel projects on charges including trespass and coercion.Protests against big banks ...

Andhra Pradesh CID arrests YSRCP rebel Raghu Ramakrishna Raju

The Criminal Investigation Department CID of Andhra Pradesh arrested rebel Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party YSRCP MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju from his residence in Hyderabad on Friday.Raju was arrested in a case filed under provisions o...

Zenlayer to leverage $50 mn to expand India business

Cloud computing services firm Zenlayer plans to leverage USD 50 million that it closed recently for expansion of business in emerging markets, including India.The series C fundraising round was led by a group, including Anatole Investment a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021