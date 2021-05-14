Left Menu

SRK wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to everyone, prays for India to conquer pandemic

Praying for the nation to overcome the unprecedented times due to COVID-19, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned a contemplative post while sending 'Eid Mubarak' wishes to everyone around the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 21:00 IST
Shah Rukh Khan (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Praying for the nation to overcome the unprecedented times due to COVID-19, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned a contemplative post while sending 'Eid Mubarak' wishes to everyone around the world. Taking to Twitter, the 'DDLJ' star shared a stylish monochromatic picture of himself. Looking dashing as always; SRK donned black reflectors with a check-patterned headscarf.

In the caption, he wrote, "Eid Mubarak to everyone around the world." As the country is going through a crisis situation amid the coronavirus pandemic, the actor wished for peace, happiness and health. He added, " May Allah shower each one of us with health & give us strength & means to be compassionate to all those who need our help in our country, India. As always together we will conquer all! Lov U."

Scores of fans liked the post and the tweet garnered more than 28 thousand likes and four thousand retweets within a few minutes of being posted. Earlier in the day, several other Bollywood celebrities took to social media today to extend Eid's wishes to their fans. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

