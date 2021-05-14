Actor Sanjana Sanghi joins hands with NGO to support Covid-19-hit children

Left Menu

Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi has joined hands with the NGO Save The Children to support COVID-19 impacted children and families belonging to vulnerable and disadvantaged communities in remote parts of India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:33 IST
Sanjana Sanghi . Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi has joined hands with the NGO Save The Children to support COVID-19 impacted children and families belonging to vulnerable and disadvantaged communities in remote parts of India. The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India has taken the biggest toll on its citizens. With the recent surge in cases, the virus is also fast-travelling to the interiors and remote parts of our country rapidly affecting the already disadvantaged communities.

Sanjana along with 'Save The Children' will focus on helping the silent sufferers like the COVID-19 impacted children and families belonging to the most at risk and deprived communities in remote parts of India. Through their 'Protect A Million' mission, they have aimed to reach 1 million such underprivileged children and families across the nation.

Sanjana took to her social media appealing to people to support the humanitarian initiative. The actor shared a video, where she announced her collaboration with the non-profit organization saying, "Together we will be providing Covid support in the form of oxygen, critical care, essential medicine, psycho-social support, and nutritional packages, to the most underserved and vulnerable communities which are children and their families in remote parts across 57 districts of India. Our aim is to reach One Million such children and families and we just can't do this without you."

She further said, "Join me and save the children as we fight to protect the future and fight for hope. Every single penny, I promise you will better the life or save the lives of those for whom the basics like a thermometer, oximeter, a mask or medicine, are a huge huge privilege. Let's open our hearts up, like we already have, and Help each other and fight for the children of our country." The actor had earlier launched her mental health campaign 'Here to Hear' to address and provide free mental aid amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the wake of the surge in coronavirus cases, many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and others have come forward to contribute in order to help aid people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need. (ANI)

