Salman Khan wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to fans, thanks them for making 'Radhe' record-breaking

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to fans and thanked them for making his latest crime-thriller drama 'Radhe

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-05-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 23:34 IST
Salman Khan in a still from 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan extended his greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to fans and thanked them for making his latest crime-thriller drama 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'- the most-watched film on the first day of its release. Taking it to his Twitter handle, Salman shared a poster of the film and announced that his movie has broken the records on the first day of its release and that the film was watched by more than 4.2 million viewers on the OTT platform.

In the caption, he wrote, "Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid. Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most-watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u" Salman Khan essays a cop who pledges to clean the city in 'Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai'. He is seen romancing Disha Patani in the movie. Alongside Salman and Disha, 'Radhe' also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited. The movie was released in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, 2021. The film is available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and leading DTH operators. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

